Quantcast
Connect with us

Justin Amash accuses MSNBC of ‘voter suppression’ as he is grilled for helping to ‘re-elect Donald Trump’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, on Wednesday defended his possible presidential candidacy over concerns that it could lead to the re-election of President Donald Trump.

During an MSNBC interview, Amash was asked about his decision to launch a presidential exploratory committee.

“In 2016, third parties got about 6% of the popular vote,” MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin noted. “One of the factors that many analysts say helped Donald Trump pull off his upset against Hillary Clinton.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s impossible to say if more people will vote for Biden or Trump if I’m in the race or not in the race,” Amash argued. “We want to give the American people more choices. This is about democracy, it’s about representative government.”

“Don’t attempt voter suppression essentially by denying people more candidates on the ballot,” he continued. “That seems really ridiculous and, frankly, anti-American.”

“It’s hard to see how you would get any Trump voters since, as you mentioned, you have been an outspoken critic of the president,” Mohyeldin remarked. “But let’s be honest, you’re also a conservative who voted against Obamacare, you’re against universal health care, you’re anti-abortion. You don’t exactly line up with Joe Biden or the Democratic Party either.”

“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of people lined up with where you stand on these issues,” the MSNBC host said.

“You’re making the case for the candidacy,” Amash replied. “There are millions of Americans who aren’t represented by either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, who aren’t represented by the Republicans or the Democrats. And those millions of Americans deserve a choice on the ballot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it worth the risk of running if it means you could possibly re-elect Donald Trump?” Mohyeldin asked. “Is it worth the risk of running and getting President Trump back in office for four more years?”

Amash insisted that Americans “deserve that option.”

“We can always say the next election is the time or the one after that,” the congressman opined. “We’ve seen time and again througout history people step up who were told this is not the time, whether it was Barack Obama or dozens of other candidates throughout history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from MSNBC.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Justin Amash accuses MSNBC of ‘voter suppression’ as he is grilled for helping to ‘re-elect Donald Trump’

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Michigan U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, on Wednesday defended his possible presidential candidacy over concerns that it could lead to the re-election of President Donald Trump.

During an MSNBC interview, Amash was asked about his decision to launch a presidential exploratory committee.

"In 2016, third parties got about 6% of the popular vote," MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin noted. "One of the factors that many analysts say helped Donald Trump pull off his upset against Hillary Clinton."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Community in shock as 17-year-old with no underlying health issues dies from COVID-19 in Texas

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

A 17-year-old girl in Lancaster, Texas, has become the city's first coronavirus-related death, KDFW reports.

Jameela Dirrean-Emoni Barber died in the ER on Saturday before she was admitted to the hospital. She was not known to have any underlying health conditions.

“She passed on Saturday,” Lancaster high school principal Eleanor Webb said. “Friday evening, she was on the phone telling her teacher that she didn’t feel well. She was sorry that her assignment was late. But as soon as she felt better, she was going to get her assignment in. We’re talking about an exceptional student. We’re talking about a baby who was in a class of her own.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A phantom plague’: Evangelicals who defied social distancing guidelines are dying of coronavirus in frightening numbers

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Countless non-fundamentalist churches in the United States, from Catholic to Lutheran and Episcopalian, have embraced social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and temporarily moved their activities online. But many Christian fundamentalists and evangelicals have been irresponsibly downplaying the dangers of COVID-19 and doing so with deadly results: journalist Alex Woodward, in the U.K.-based Independent, reports that the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 30 pastors in the Bible Belt.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image