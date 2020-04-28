Justin Amash announces exploratory committee for Libertarian presidential run

On Tuesday, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced he would be launching an exploratory committee to run for president as a Libertarian.

Amash, a very conservative lawmaker who previously helped found the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party after his criticisms of President Donald Trump alienated him from his former allies. He joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump, but on most policy issues still votes as a straight-line Republican.

Amash was facing an uphill battle to keep his seat in the House, with both Democratic and Republican candidates mounting challenges to him and his path to a plurality re-election unclear.