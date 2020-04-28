Quantcast
Connect with us

Justin Amash announces exploratory committee for Libertarian presidential run

Published

6 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced he would be launching an exploratory committee to run for president as a Libertarian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amash, a very conservative lawmaker who previously helped found the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party after his criticisms of President Donald Trump alienated him from his former allies. He joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump, but on most policy issues still votes as a straight-line Republican.

Amash was facing an uphill battle to keep his seat in the House, with both Democratic and Republican candidates mounting challenges to him and his path to a plurality re-election unclear.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Justin Amash announces independent campaign for president

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) announced he would be launching an independent campaign for president.

Let’s do this. https://t.co/AhpQQhTauh

— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

Amash, a very conservative lawmaker who previously helped found the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party after his criticisms of President Donald Trump alienated him from his former allies. He joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump, but on most policy issues still votes as a straight-line Republican.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Total deaths’ and ‘job losses’ are the two numbers Trump’s 2020 campaign can’t spin away

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

As November nears Trump will continue to bombard us with a dizzying array of statistics that he hopes will demonstrate how great a job he and his administration are doing. We do the most testing in the world. We’re making the most ventilators. We build the most hospital beds. And we will soon again have the best economy in the history of the world.

But there are two numbers Trump can’t explain away: total deaths and job loss. He and his handlers had hoped that the final toll would follow from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model which now predicts 74,073 deaths by August 1. But as of April 28th, we have already suffered more than 56,000 deaths. Unfortunately, in less than a month, the body count is likely to surpass the updated IHME prediction.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity is no longer #1 at Fox News — Tucker Carlson is now the network’s top star

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Fox News' Sean Hannity is no longer top of the ratings at his network — instead, fellow host Tucker Carlson has taken that title.

"For the first time since moving to the 9 p.m. time slot in October 2017, 'Hannity' ranked second in Fox News’s prime-time lineup. 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' ranked ahead, with an average nightly audience of 4.56 million viewers, outpacing the 4.39 million who tuned in for Mr. Hannity, Nielsen said on Tuesday," reported Michael Grynbaum.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image