Justin Amash weighing third-party run against Donald Trump: Americans ‘deserve another option’

Former GOP Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) said on Monday that he was considering a third-party presidential bid following an unhinged coronavirus briefing by President Donald Trump.

Amash was shocked that Trump claimed to have total authority.

“Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” Amash said.

Conservative activist Hannah Cox replied to Amash with encouragement.

“Please by you,” she replied.

“Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week,” Amash revealed.

