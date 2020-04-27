Quantcast
Connect with us

Kansas man drank disinfectant after Trump’s speech: State official

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The Wichita Eagle reported that a man in Kansas drank a household cleaning product not long after President Donald Trump’s speech last week asking scientists to look into the possibility of injecting disinfectant into the body to treat coronavirus.

“Lee Norman, the state health officer, said the head of the Kansas Poison Control Center reported a more than 40 percent increase in cleaning chemical cases,” reported Jonathan Shorman and Francesca Chambers. “‘Including a fellow over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he’d received,’ Norman said during a news conference Monday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Norman didn’t identify where the man had gotten the advice,” according to the report. However, it occurred just days after Trump’s speech.

“Experts say drinking bleach or any other type of disinfectant is dangerous and possibly fatal,” continued the report. “The makers of disinfectant products, such as Lysol, have also issued warnings against consuming their products.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WaPo issues scathing video evidence of Trump’s White House ‘intimidation tactics’ against journalists

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

On Friday, a White House staffer was caught trying to kick CNN out of their assigned front-row seat and move them to the back row.

The White House press corps refused to go along with the move, even with the White House falsely claiming the Secret Service would enforce their decree.

On Monday, The Washington Post published a video opinion piece after obtaining footage of part of the incident.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s public displays of erratic behavior are symptomatic of a country that’s gone off the rails

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

What's the smartest thing Donald Trump could say to the American people right now? I mean, other than, "I resign."

How about, "I'm sorry?"

Back in the day, three-time New York City mayor Fiorello LaGuardia admitted, "When I make a mistake, it's a beaut,"and voters loved him for his seeming humility (even though he had an ego the size of Radio City).

Imagine it. The president would get up at the beginning of one of his coronavirus press briefings and instead of the usual interminable, self-aggrandizing rant, announce:

"America, I'm sorry…"

"I realize that just about every waking hour, I shoot my mouth off when I shouldn't. I don't think about what I'm saying, I don't stop and consider the implications of the stuff I do. I'm sorry, the nation is in deep trouble right now—a lot of it's my fault, I admit—but we're going to try to do better."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Mitch McConnell could kill off the Republican Party — for good

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

It’s been a generation since the right-wing activist Grover Norquist said his movement’s goal wasn’t to eliminate government, but merely to “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub.” Since then, the failure of a downsized and disinterested government to respond to crises like Hurricane Katrina seemed to have proved the empty fallacy of those words. And today, you’d think the federal government’s botched-in-every-way response to the coronavirus would be the exclamation point. Instead, we find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, his clothes soaking wet, and his thumbpri... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image