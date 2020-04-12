Kansas pastor finds ‘loophole’ in order limiting church services by saying all guests are ‘part of the choir’

A Kansas pastor held three church services for Easter this Sunday, even after the governor restricted groups of people to ten or fewer people.

While in Kansas over the weekend, CNN’s Gary Tuchman said that most churches intended to stay closed on Easter out of safety for their church members. But Risen Savior Lutheran Church, in Basehor, Kansas, a suburb outside of Kansas City, Rev. Robert Weinkauf found a loophole, saying that in the executive order, it doesn’t count choir members, church pastors or readers. So, the pastor said that every member of his church are members of the choir or “musical performers,” so they can have as large a group as they want.

The governor’s decision to restrict gatherings of 10 or fewer was designed to cut down cases of coronavirus. Currently, there are 12 “clusters” in the state, three of which surfaced from religious gatherings. The Republicans leading the Legislative Coordinating Council decided to overrule the governor, earning substantial backlash from many in the state. The state supreme court intervened saying they didn’t have the authority. Even the Republican attorney general agreed with the governor’s decision but said that people who broke the law shouldn’t be arrested.

“We rely not upon ourselves or our wisdom and ability,” the church’s website quotes Martin Luther. “We preach not what we have ourselves invented. But this is our boast and trust in Christ before God, that we have made of you a divine epistle; have written upon your hearts, not our thoughts, but the Word of God. We are not, however, glorifying our own power, but the works and the power of Him Who has called and equipped us for such an office; from Whom proceeds all you have heard and believed.”

See the video from CNN below: