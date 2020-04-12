Quantcast
Connect with us

Kansas pastor finds ‘loophole’ in order limiting church services by saying all guests are ‘part of the choir’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Kansas pastor held three church services for Easter this Sunday, even after the governor restricted groups of people to ten or fewer people.

While in Kansas over the weekend, CNN’s Gary Tuchman said that most churches intended to stay closed on Easter out of safety for their church members. But Risen Savior Lutheran Church, in Basehor, Kansas, a suburb outside of Kansas City, Rev. Robert Weinkauf found a loophole, saying that in the executive order, it doesn’t count choir members, church pastors or readers. So, the pastor said that every member of his church are members of the choir or “musical performers,” so they can have as large a group as they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s decision to restrict gatherings of 10 or fewer was designed to cut down cases of coronavirus. Currently, there are 12 “clusters” in the state, three of which surfaced from religious gatherings. The Republicans leading the Legislative Coordinating Council decided to overrule the governor, earning substantial backlash from many in the state. The state supreme court intervened saying they didn’t have the authority. Even the Republican attorney general agreed with the governor’s decision but said that people who broke the law shouldn’t be arrested.

“We rely not upon ourselves or our wisdom and ability,” the church’s website quotes Martin Luther. “We preach not what we have ourselves invented. But this is our boast and trust in Christ before God, that we have made of you a divine epistle; have written upon your hearts, not our thoughts, but the Word of God. We are not, however, glorifying our own power, but the works and the power of Him Who has called and equipped us for such an office; from Whom proceeds all you have heard and believed.”

See the video from CNN below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump roasted for boasting that he is presiding over a 50-state disaster: ‘You really screwed up and it cost lives’

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump was roasted on  Twitter on Sunday afternoon after describing signing a Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States as "winning."

According to the tone-deaf president who failed to acknowledge over 21,500 Americans have died so far, "For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!”

Few agreed as you can see below:

For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You go first’: Conservative challenges Trump’s rich pals whining about workers not returning to work over virus fears

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin issued a challenge to wealthy business owners and friends of President Donald Trump demanding that people get back to work: You first.

In her Sunday column, Rubin cited Ryan Williams, "the head of the previously well-respected and now crackpotish Claremont Institute," calling on people to join the "resistance" against coronavirus and go back to life as usual.

"President Trump imagines he alone will decide when to reopen the country for business, although he has no constitutional, statutory or practical ability to do so," Rubin explained. "He insists, contrary to the advice of public health officials, that we can get back to work regardless of whether we have the capacity to test millions of Americans."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We are winning’: Trump brags he ‘made history’ with first ‘Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had made history by declaring all 50 states a disaster area due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made the proclamation in Twitter.

For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image