‘Keep the White House in the box’: McConnell plots with GOP senators to defeat coronavirus relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his Republican colleagues that he wants President Donald Trump to be kept “in the box” on coronavirus spending.
Axios first reported that McConnell made the remarks during a conference call with other Republican senators.
“We need to keep the White House in the box,” McConnell said. “The Democrats and the White House both need to get the message.”
According to the report, McConnell said he would block infrastructure spending as part of a coronavirus relief bill.
“McConnell was essentially saying that, while the president will be willing to spend any amount of money between now and November, it was going to be up to Senate Republicans to act like Republicans and resist crazy spending,” one source told Axios.
