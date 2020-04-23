Quantcast
Kellyanne Conway: ‘I sympathize with’ coronavirus ‘stay at home’ protestors

Kellyanne Conway is among the small minority of Americans who are on the side of activists who have taken to the streets – by car or by foot – to protest numerous state governors’ guidelines and orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“I sympathize with those people,” Conway said Thursday morning.

Protestors have participated in organized efforts to cause gridlock that has prevented hospital workers from getting to their jobs. Some have been waving “Don’t tread on me” flags that were popular with the racist Tea Party movement. Many have appeared in camouflage outfits, fully armed. Most have ignored CDC calls to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear face masks.

Conway’s only thought for the protestors – some of whom likely are spreading the virus, others are likely to get infected: “Adhere to the CDC guidelines.”

Few Americans support the protestors or favor a rapid re-opening.

“60 percent of the public opposes the largely pro-Trump protesters,” and just 22 percent support them, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The coronavirus guidelines protests are organized by shadowy conservative groups and funded by Republican megadonors. Some say Conway is a member of one of the groups, although NCRM has not verified that claim.


