Kentucky Republicans celebrate after making it more difficult for people to vote during coronavirus crisis

Published

4 mins ago

on

Kentucky Republicans celebrated on Tuesday after successfully overriding a veto on a bill to make it more difficult to vote.

Kentucky state senate Republicans posted a photo of Sen. Damon Thayer and Sen. Robby Mills posing with Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear had blasted the bill in his veto message.

“I am vetoing Senate Bill 2 because the provisions of the law would create an obstacle to the ability of Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote, resulting in fewer people voting and undermining our democracy,” Beshear said in early April.

“During this time, the offices that would provide this identification are not open to in-person traffic, which would be necessary to create the actual identification,” Beshear noted.

The legislation could help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 re-election campaign by suppressing voter turnout.


Harvard scientists predict ‘intermittent social distancing periods’ will be necessary until 2022

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

A one-time lockdown won't halt the novel coronavirus and repeated periods of social distancing may be required into 2022 to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, Harvard scientists who modeled the pandemic's trajectory said Tuesday.

Their study comes as the US enters the peak of its COVID-19 caseload and states eye an eventual easing of tough lockdown measures.

The Harvard team's computer simulation, which was published in a paper in the journal Science, assumed that COVID-19 will become seasonal, like closely related coronaviruses that cause the common cold, with higher transmission rates in colder months.

Trump ripped for ‘transparent campaign stunt’ get his name on stimulus checks

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

On Tuesday, reports showed that President Donald Trump plans to require the Treasury Department to put his name on every paper stimulus check that goes out to U.S. households — with the result that many people's checks will be delayed unnecessarily for political points.

Commenters on social media were outraged by the president's decision to put his own ego above ensuring that critical relief goes out to Americans in a timely fashion.

