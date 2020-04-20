Kim Jong Un biographer breaks down what you need to know about reported health scare
On Monday evening, Anna Fifield, a biographer of Kim Jong Un and one of the most knowledgeable experts on the North Korean dictator outside the country, broke down the key facts on the situation in light of reports that Kim is gravely ill.
In my book "The Great Successor," I wrote that Kim Jong Un's biggest risk factor was his obvious poor health — and in particular the risk of cardiac problems.
Kim Jong Un is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about three hundred pounds = BMI of 45, or "extremely obese" pic.twitter.com/04EsZfuues
Here's the verdict of South Korean doctors who assessed Kim Jong Un's health based on unedited footage of him at summits with the South Korean and American presidents: pic.twitter.com/vgKYo5lctg
She's a woman (gasp) but the only Kim family member who could even possibly take over the reigns from Kim Jong Un is his little sister, Kim Yo Jong. She's risen up the ranks and has taken on an increasingly high public profile in the last two years:https://t.co/72KfP92P0N
Noteworthy: South Korean officials say they have picked up no signals of anything abnormal with Kim Jong Un's health (link in Korean)https://t.co/9SFz7q9YQg
