Knife attack leaves two dead in French town of Romans-sur-Isère, mayor says

Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.

The attack took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers had queued, according to Mayor Marie-Hélène Thoraval, who said that the assailant had been arrested.

One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.

France is currently in its third week of self-isolation because of Covid-19.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)