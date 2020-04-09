Quantcast
Connect with us

LAPD Academy gun store manager busted for stealing guns — and selling them to cops: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the manager of a gun store at the Los Angeles Police Academy has been arrested, and faces allegations that he stole guns from the store to sell them to police officers on the side.

“Archi Duenas, 33, was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft on March 20 after nearly 40 firearms disappeared from the gun store, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation,” wrote Richard Winton and Cindy Chang. “A dozen of the weapons have not been found, while the others were relinquished to detectives by the purchasers, sources said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to sources, the police officers and sheriff’s deputy purchased the guns without legally required federal paperwork and probably at steep discounts, which could expose them to criminal charges,” continued the report.

Sources said that the gun thefts may extend back “several years,” involving more weapons than those uncovered as part of the arrest.

“The gun store at the Academy is patronized mostly by law enforcement officials and is run by the nonprofit Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club, whose governing board is made up of LAPD officers, including some command staff,” said the report. “The gun store has been closed since Mayor Eric Garcetti’s March 23 stay-at-home order classified it as a nonessential business. The swimming pool, weight room, basketball court and other facilities used by LAPRAAC members are also closed, and the cafe is open only for takeout orders.”

“Duenas may have been under financial stress, owing $700 a month in child support on a salary of about $4,000 a month, court records show. A September 2017 court judgment showed he was $2,800 behind on the payments,” said the report. “About a month ago, the LAPD initiated a criminal investigation. With the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, LAPD investigators served a search warrant on Duenas’ Huntington Park home.”

Duenas has been released on $45,000 bail pending trial.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘You just proved their point’: Trump attacks editorial claiming he only cares about ratings – by bragging about ratings

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked a Wall Street Journal editorial Thursday saying that the daily briefings with the president are a complete waste of time.

"A friend of ours who voted for President Trump sent us a note recently saying that she had stopped watching the daily White House briefings of the coronavirus task force. Why? Because they have become less about defeating the virus and more about the many feuds of Donald J. Trump," the Journal wrote Thursday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Extremely alarming’: Coronavirus stimulus law allows the Federal Reserve to hold secret meetings on corporate bailouts

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

"That provision's a body blow to transparency when we need it most."

A brief and obscure provision buried in the nearly 900-page coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress last month authorizes the Federal Reserve to skirt longstanding transparency and accountability requirements as it doles out trillions of dollars in taxpayer money to large corporations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for playing ‘disgusting political game’ with medical equipment

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Denver Post editorial board raked President Donald Trump over the coals for politicizing the allocation of critical medical supplies in the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a "disgusting political game."

"In just the latest example of his gross display, the president tweeted on Wednesday: 'Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner!'" wrote the board. "Trump had only days before prevented Colorado Gov. Jared Polis from securing 500 ventilators from a private company, instead, taking the ventilators for the federal government. Polis sent a formal letter pleading for medical equipment, but the president took the time to make clear he was responding to a request from Gardner."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image