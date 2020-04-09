LAPD Academy gun store manager busted for stealing guns — and selling them to cops: report

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the manager of a gun store at the Los Angeles Police Academy has been arrested, and faces allegations that he stole guns from the store to sell them to police officers on the side.

“Archi Duenas, 33, was booked on suspicion of felony grand theft on March 20 after nearly 40 firearms disappeared from the gun store, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation,” wrote Richard Winton and Cindy Chang. “A dozen of the weapons have not been found, while the others were relinquished to detectives by the purchasers, sources said.”

“According to sources, the police officers and sheriff’s deputy purchased the guns without legally required federal paperwork and probably at steep discounts, which could expose them to criminal charges,” continued the report.

Sources said that the gun thefts may extend back “several years,” involving more weapons than those uncovered as part of the arrest.

“The gun store at the Academy is patronized mostly by law enforcement officials and is run by the nonprofit Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club, whose governing board is made up of LAPD officers, including some command staff,” said the report. “The gun store has been closed since Mayor Eric Garcetti’s March 23 stay-at-home order classified it as a nonessential business. The swimming pool, weight room, basketball court and other facilities used by LAPRAAC members are also closed, and the cafe is open only for takeout orders.”

“Duenas may have been under financial stress, owing $700 a month in child support on a salary of about $4,000 a month, court records show. A September 2017 court judgment showed he was $2,800 behind on the payments,” said the report. “About a month ago, the LAPD initiated a criminal investigation. With the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, LAPD investigators served a search warrant on Duenas’ Huntington Park home.”

Duenas has been released on $45,000 bail pending trial.