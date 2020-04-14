Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump to make ‘very important’ announcement in the next few days: Larry Kudlow

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is plowing ahead with his attempt to “re-open” the country, a power he insists he has but does not, according to constitutional law and Supreme Court experts. Tuesday Trump’s trusted top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, announced “the country is ready to go back to work,” and said the President would be making a “very important” announcement in days, Fox News reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Main street folks, middle-class, blue-collar folks, we want to get them back to work as soon as we safely can,” Kudlow told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

Epidemiologist, virologists, other medical experts, and the nation’s governors have all warned about the dangers of re-opening the nation too quickly. There has been no widespread coronavirus testing, and there are no FDA approved coronavirus antibody tests. It is also unclear if those who have the coronavirus antibody are protected from reinfection.

In late February Kudlow infamously declared the coronavirus was “contained,” and almost “airtight.” It was not.

Kudlow spoke to reporters late Tuesday morning. As usual he defended his false claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is melting down as his incoherent theory of government comes back to bite him

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Donald Trump is melting down. Well, more than usual, anyway. Berating America in a tone that evokes Eric Cartman of "South Park," Trump lashed out on Monday at anyone who would dare question his A-THOR-ATE-I. Monday's propaganda session disguised as a "coronavirus briefing" was wilder than usual, with Trump going well beyond his already megalomaniacal daily  rants, subjecting the viewers at home and the beleaguered White House reporters to a mendacious propaganda video that attempted to spin his wild failures into some story of great success. And throughout this meltdown, Trump was asserting his godlike powers in the same tone used to lecture trophy wives about how they need to show a little more gratitude to the man whose ill-gotten gains keep them flush with golden toilets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ sides with church in lawsuit claiming it was unfairly targeted in enforcement of social distancing rules

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

The Justice Department is taking the side of a Mississippi church in a lawsuit against police who fined churchgoers $500 for refusing to stop congregating in a parking lot of Temple Baptist Church in Greenville after a drive-in church service, according to Fox News. According to the DOJ, the fines strongly suggest "that the city’s actions target religious conduct."

Fox News exclusively obtained a statement of interest on Tuesday where the DOJ said the U.S. regularly files statements of interest on “important issues of religious liberty in courts at every level, from trial courts to the Supreme Court of the United States," adding that Attorney General Bill Barr has “issued comprehensive guidance interpreting religious-liberty protections” under the Constitution.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-acting solicitor general pens fiery editorial saying Trump’s ‘total authority’ would make ‘Nixon blush’

Published

31 mins ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal penned the a New York Times editorial explaining to President Donald Trump, and his allies, that under the Constitution he's got the least amount of power.

"I teach my law students that every so often in the law, the best way to understand the veracity of a claim is just to say it out loud," he wrote, noting that Monday's press conference was the perfect example when Trump added to the "legal lexicon."

"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that’s the way it’s got to be. It’s total," Trump claimed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image