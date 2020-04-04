Lawmakers need to step up and stop Trump from ‘killing Americans’ with his ‘incompetence’: Ex-prosecutor

On Saturday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner excoriated President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the national health care system on Twitter — and called on elected leaders to “stop letting Trump kill Americans.”

Trump’s mixture of incompetence and exploitation for political purposes of our national health emergency is costing lives. The most pressing question at this moment is: at what point do our elected politicians stop letting Trump kill Americans? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 4, 2020

Trump initially tried to downplay the idea that the virus posed a threat at all, comparing it to the flu and suggesting it might go away as soon as April. He has subsequently acknowledged the crisis is real, but has been slow to ramp up testing, and many states have not received enough assistance and medical equipment.