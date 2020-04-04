Quantcast
Connect with us

Lawmakers need to step up and stop Trump from ‘killing Americans’ with his ‘incompetence’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner excoriated President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the national health care system on Twitter — and called on elected leaders to “stop letting Trump kill Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump initially tried to downplay the idea that the virus posed a threat at all, comparing it to the flu and suggesting it might go away as soon as April. He has subsequently acknowledged the crisis is real, but has been slow to ramp up testing, and many states have not received enough assistance and medical equipment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

How a general strike might play out in the United States

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

The idea that pandemic-related economic insecurity might spur a general strike has been trending among pundits and the public in the past week. Such a labor action, which would imply a complete shutdown of all industries as all workers cease showing up to work, would be historically unprecedented, a prominent historian told Salon.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pure retaliation’: Former House national security official slams Trump for firing inspector general

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump stunned observers by announcing he would be dismissing Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who first relayed the whistleblower complaint about Trump's phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Daniel Goldman, a national security advisor for the House Intelligence Committee, slammed the decision on Saturday, calling it "pure retaliation" and noting that his only offense was following the law when the president did not.

I saw Michael Atkinson up close. He followed the law with the utmost integrity. He did nothing to lose Trump’s confidence other than lawfully and properly expose Trump’s misconduct and the ensuing efforts to cover it up. This is pure retaliation, retribution and reprisal. https://t.co/GStcTOJn4J

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new plan for covering COVID-19 patients has administration officials scrambling once again: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

According to Politico, President Donald Trump's decision not to reopen the Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges, and to instead pay hospitals to treat uninsured coronavirus patients, blindsided not just insurance companies, but his own health officials — and left everyone scrambling to implement his orders.

"The rollout of the new hospital pay program capped a frenetic several days within the administration, prompted by a White House official’s confirmation Tuesday that there would be no reopening of the Obamacare markets," wrote Adam Cancryn, Nancy Cook, and Susannah Luthi. "That declaration surprised even some officials in the Health and Human Services Department, who believed the concept was still under consideration. And amid a crush of criticism from Democrats led by 2020 front runner Joe Biden, it worried officials who viewed the verdict as an unforced error in the middle of a historic pandemic."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image