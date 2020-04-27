Quantcast
Connect with us

Leader of North Carolina anti-lockdown protests tests positive for COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

A leader of an anti-lockdown protest group in North Carolina says that she has tested positive for COVID-19 — and she’s angry that she was forced to quarantine for two weeks to avoid spreading the virus to other people.

Local news station CBS 17 reports that Audrey Whitlock, a leader of the ReOpen NC protest movement, posted on Facebook this week that she has been under quarantine for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says that she has been asymptomatic throughout the quarantine, and she bitterly complained about having to stay inside to avoid infecting other people.

“I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion,” she wrote. “It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order.”

North Carolina has more than 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House press secretary backtracks and says Trump will hold Monday coronavirus briefing

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reversed course Monday afternoon and announced that President Donald Trump will hold a coronavirus press briefing just hours after saying that the event had been cancelled.

"Today, we're not tracking a briefing," McEnany initially told Fox News. "There will be a press avail later this afternoon with CEOs that the president is meeting with. There will be briefings throughout other portions of the week. But these briefings are excellent."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leader of North Carolina anti-lockdown protests tests positive for COVID-19

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

A leader of an anti-lockdown protest group in North Carolina says that she has tested positive for COVID-19 -- and she's angry that she was forced to quarantine for two weeks to avoid spreading the virus to other people.

Local news station CBS 17 reports that Audrey Whitlock, a leader of the ReOpen NC protest movement, posted on Facebook this week that she has been under quarantine for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I hope you die a long painful death’ from coronavirus: Teacher comes under fire for lashing out at teens

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 27, 2020

By

A math teacher in New Jersey is under fire after she confronted a group of teenagers who were allegedly ignoring social distancing rules, according to The Trentonian.

The woman, identified as Nicole Griggs, was caught on video chastising the teenagers who were playing football in defiance of New Jersey's stay-at-home orders.

"Am I screaming loud enough that you can hear me over her music? The Park is closed. You will get arrested if the cops come," Griggs said.

Continue Reading
 
 