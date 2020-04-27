Leader of North Carolina anti-lockdown protests tests positive for COVID-19

A leader of an anti-lockdown protest group in North Carolina says that she has tested positive for COVID-19 — and she’s angry that she was forced to quarantine for two weeks to avoid spreading the virus to other people.
Local news station CBS 17 reports that Audrey Whitlock, a leader of the ReOpen NC protest movement, posted on Facebook this week that she has been under quarantine for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
She says that she has been asymptomatic throughout the quarantine, and she bitterly complained about having to stay inside to avoid infecting other people.
“I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion,” she wrote. “It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order.”
North Carolina has more than 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
