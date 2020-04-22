Quantcast
Connect with us

Leading economist says Trump’s coronavirus response makes the US look like ‘a third world country’

Published

1 min ago

on

Robert Reich, former secretary of labor for the Clinton Administration, and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman aren’t the only major economists who are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Joseph Stiglitz is voicing his displeasure as well, and as the Nobel prize-winning economist sees it, Trump’s response to the crisis has been a failure from both a health/safety standpoint and an economic standpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stiglitz made some grim predictions for the United States during an interview with The Guardian — including an economic depression and unemployment that could reach 30%. And the U.S., Stiglitz laments, doesn’t have the social safety net needed to address such economic conditions.

“The numbers turning to food banks are just enormous and beyond the capacity of them to supply,” Stiglitz told The Guardian. “It is like a third world country. The public social safety net is not working.”

In the U.S., Stiglitz noted, coronavirus has been especially hard on those who are least able to cope it.

“The safety net is not adequate and is propagating the disease,” Stiglitz warned. “There is very weak unemployment insurance, and people don’t think they can rely on it.”

The Great Recession of the late 2000s and early 2010s was the worst economic downturn in the U.S. since the 1929 crash and the Great Depression of the 1930s. And Stiglitz believes that coronavirus and the GOP’s disastrous response to it will bring on an economic event worse than the Great Recession.

ADVERTISEMENT

When The Guardian asked Stiglitz if he believes the U.S. is headed for “another Great Depression,” the economist responded, “Yes is the answer in short. If you leave it to Donald Trump and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell, we will have a Great Depression. If we had the right policy structure in place, we could avoid it easily.”

But according to Stiglitz, many GOP policies will make the crisis much worse than it has to be — including the defunding of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Trump Administration deciding to close a White House office that focused on pandemics. And the Republican push to prematurely ease up on social distancing and stay-at-home orders will only make things worse by causing an increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

“In those circumstances,” Stiglitz told The Guardian, “it won’t be the government enforcing the lockdown — it will be fear. The concern is that people are not going to be spending on anything other than food, and that’s the definition of a Great Depression.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stiglitz added, “We were unprepared, but even given the degree of unpreparedness, Trump’s decision to make this about politics rather than about science has meant we have responded far more poorly.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Don’t fall for it!’ Paul Krugman shames media for covering anti-lockdown protests as the voice of ‘real America’

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Wednesday shamed news outlets that have been giving undue news coverage to anti-pandemic lockdown protests that have been small in number and are so far badly out of step with public opinion.

Writing on Twitter, Krugman pointed out how these protests have been organized by shady right-wing groups, which he described as "Potemkin populism staged by right-wing billionaires."

Krugman then points to polls showing that public opinion at the moment is strongly in favor of taking precautionary measures to protect lives, despite calls from right-wing business owners to "reopen" the economy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington sheriff refuses to enforce stay-at-home order after virus causes 97 deaths in his county

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

A sheriff in Washington said this week that he will not enforce an order to stay at home issued by Gov. Jay Inslee (D).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney argued that the governor's stay-at-home order violates the U.S. Constitution.

"I want to start by saying this virus is very real and sadly, it has taken 97 lives in Snohomish County," he wrote before blasting Inslee's plan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Analysis reveals a handful of prominent conservatives fueled bizarre #FilmYourHospital conspiracy theory

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

In the midst of a global pandemic, conspiracy theorists have found yet another way to spread dangerous disinformation and misinformation about COVID-19, sowing seeds of doubts about its severity and denying the very existence of the pandemic.

Since March 28, conspiracy theorists — “coronavirus deniers” — have been using the hashtag #FilmYourHospital to encourage people to visit local hospitals to take pictures and videos to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic is an elaborate hoax.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image