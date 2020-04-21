Quantcast
Leading vaccine researcher abruptly leaves top federal post as coronavirus crisis rages: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

According to a report from Stat, one of the nation’s leading vaccine researchers has left his role as the director of the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The departure of Rick Bright comes at the worst possible time, considering that a disease never before seen in humans is currently gripping the world. Bright will take on a smaller role at the National Institutes of Health overseeing a public-private partnership aimed at vaccine development.

According to Stat, BARDA was expected to play an even larger role than its current one in the coronavirus response. “Congress more than tripled BARDA’s budget in the most recent coronavirus stimulus package,” Stat’s Nicholas Florko writes. “Already, the office has a role in some of the splashiest Covid-19 projects, including partnerships with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Therapeutics, both of which are developing potential Covid-19 treatments.”

While the reason for Bright’s departure isn’t known, some sources tell Stat that he butted heads with Bob Kadlec, the HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which has oversight over BARDA.

Read the full report over at Stat.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Michigan governor slams Betsy DeVos for her ties to a far-right anti-lockdown protest group

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Although the majority of Americans still support social distancing measures — 83% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 62% of Republicans, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll released this week — a minority of far-right extremists have been holding rallies, protests and rallies in opposition to shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. And in Lansing, Michigan, where one of those protests was held, some of the “organizational assistance” — according to Daily Beast reporter Scott Bixby — came from a “dark money group with close ties with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.”

No, Mr. So-Called President, your racism won’t stop the coronavirus

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

This was so inevitable that it's genuinely difficult to muster the appropriate level of outrage: Donald Trump, who spends his 20-plus waking hours a day grasping desperately for a scapegoat to distract from his own failures to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent the country from economic collapse, has declared that he's going to ban immigration.

