Leaked CDC report: ‘Significant risk of resurgence of the virus’ under Trump’s plan to reopen the economy

Published

1 min ago

on

A joint report produced by the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that even a staggered reopening of the economy could lead to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The report, which was obtained by The Washington Post, writes that even a cautious reopening “will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus” even after the country has spent the last several weeks locked down in an effort to flatten the curve of infections.

The only way to minimize the risks, the CDC argues, is to build an elaborate system to test and trace Americans on a massive scale.

“The draft envisions hiring 670 people to help state and local health departments quickly scale up contact tracing,” the Post reports. “Tracking down people an infected patient interacted with, so that they can self-quarantine and thus not further transmit the disease, is a deeply labor-intensive process. Considering the large number of continuing infections expected, 670 people is a relatively small number.”

The problem, however, is that the United States isn’t close to having the testing capacity to pull off such an operation. In fact, Politico reported this week that “the number of coronavirus tests analyzed each day by commercial labs in the U.S. plummeted by more than 30 percent over the past week, even though new infections are still surging in many states and officials are desperately trying to ramp up testing so the country can reopen.”


Trump wanted to do a coronavirus radio show – but chickened out over fears of stepping on Rush Limbaugh’s toes: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

In early March as the coronavirus was spreading across the country and the world, President Trump barged into a coronavirus task force meeting and floated the idea of starting a White House radio talk show.

The show, Trump explained, would allow him to ease the fears of Americans and answer their questions about the outbreak, according to a new report from The New York Times. But Trump ditched the plan because he was worried the show would encroach on the territory of one of his favorite media personalities, Rush Limbaugh.

"No one in the room was sure how to respond, two of the officials said," the New York Times' Elaina Plott writes. "Someone suggested hosting the show in the mornings or on weekends, to steer clear of the conservative radio host’s schedule. But Mr. Trump shook his head, saying he envisioned his show as two hours a day, every day. And were it not for Mr. Limbaugh, and the risk of encroaching on his territory, he reiterated, he would do it."

Donald Trump Jr. says dad was ‘fascinated’ during conversation about pardoning ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. revealed on Tuesday that he had a conversation with this father -- the president of the United States -- about pardoning Joe Exotic, a tiger owner who was convicted of trying to kill an animal rights activist.

Trump Jr. noted that the idea of pardoning the star of Netflix's Tiger King began as a joke on a radio show before the president was asked about it in a briefing.

‘She’s a complete coward’: Meghan McCain abruptly disappears from The View during interview with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

The View questioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday, but conservative co-host Meghan McCain did not participate in the interview despite being present on the show earlier.

McCain was present at the beginning of the show, when the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the World Health Organization. She was also present for an interview with health official Dr. Deborah Birx.

But when the panel interviewed Ocasio-Cortez, McCain did not ask any questions and did not appear on screen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bisSPQwEDsg

Many fans of the show noted on Twitter that the conservative co-host was missing in action:

