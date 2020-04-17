Trump incites protesters to ‘liberate’ their states from Democratic governors as conservatives revolt against pandemic restrictions
Even though President Donald Trump has advised his supporters to stay at home and maintain social distancing protocols, on Friday he endorsed an anti-quarantine movement that has protested restrictions in Michigan and Ohio.
“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” the president wrote, in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.
Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state has documented 30,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths from the disease.
In addition to Michigan, the president also called on citizens to “liberate” Minnesota and Virginia. In the case of Virginia, the president said followers should rise up to “save your great 2nd amendment” that he described as “under siege.”
Trump incites protesters to ‘liberate’ their states from Democratic governors as conservatives revolt against pandemic restrictions
Even though President Donald Trump has advised his supporters to stay at home and maintain social distancing protocols, on Friday he endorsed an anti-quarantine movement that has protested restrictions in Michigan and Ohio.
"LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" the president wrote, in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.
Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state has documented 30,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths from the disease.
In addition to Michigan, the president also called on citizens to "liberate" Minnesota and Virginia.
Breaking Banner
‘We are on our own’: Columnist warns that the US can forget about competent leadership from Trump
Liberal Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson has been a persistent critic of Donald Trump’s presidency, often denouncing him as both incompetent and corrupt. But in 2017, 2018 and 2019, at least Robinson took some comfort in knowing that Trump had yet to be confronted by a major crisis. That has changed in a huge way with the coronavirus pandemic, which according to researchers at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, has killed more than 146,000 people worldwide (as of early Friday morning, April 17). And this week in his column, Robinson warns that Trump’s incompetence remains while the death toll from coronavirus continues to surge.
Breaking Banner
How the coronavirus pandemic shows that Christian white nationalism is a much greater threat to the US than radical Islam
On March 15, Politico reported that according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the terrorist group ISIS — in its al Naba newsletter — was advising its members to avoid traveling to Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic and offered tips on social distancing and ways to avoid becoming infected (including frequent handwashing). ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria) is among the most vicious terrorist organizations in the world; they’re so violent that even al-Qaeda and the Taliban have been critical of their methods. But at least ISIS had enough common sense and scientific knowledge to realize that coronavirus posed a major threat to its members; in the U.S., the Christian Right and white nationalists have failed to take coronavirus seriously. And as the death toll continues to soar, it is painfully obvious that the Christian Right and white nationalists are doing a lot more to kill Americans than ISIS and other radical Islamists.