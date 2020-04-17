Trump incites protesters to ‘liberate’ their states from Democratic governors as conservatives revolt against pandemic restrictions

Even though President Donald Trump has advised his supporters to stay at home and maintain social distancing protocols, on Friday he endorsed an anti-quarantine movement that has protested restrictions in Michigan and Ohio.

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” the president wrote, in reference to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.

Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the state has documented 30,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths from the disease.

In addition to Michigan, the president also called on citizens to “liberate” Minnesota and Virginia. In the case of Virginia, the president said followers should rise up to “save your great 2nd amendment” that he described as “under siege.”