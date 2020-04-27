Quantcast
‘Like a junkie needs a fix’: Trump mocked after White House cancels coronavirus briefing then quickly adds it back

15 mins ago

President Donald Trump hasn’t held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant “injection” remarks.

The President’s daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.

It’s back on.

The White House Press Pool reports: “The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30.”

Many predicted Trump would not be able to go without these daily “briefings,” which some say he is addicted to.

