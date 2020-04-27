‘Like a junkie needs a fix’: Trump mocked after White House cancels coronavirus briefing then quickly adds it back

President Donald Trump hasn’t held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant “injection” remarks.

The President’s daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.

It’s back on.

UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 27, 2020

The White House Press Pool reports: “The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30.”

Many predicted Trump would not be able to go without these daily “briefings,” which some say he is addicted to.

I knew Trump’s tantrum about the press conferences was too good to last. He needs this like a junkie needs a fix. He’ll be boasting, attacking the media and spreading sick, dangerous bullshit again tonight. https://t.co/MEhZapaWKH — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 27, 2020

So he’s spent the weekend yelling at aides to come up with a new way to sell a shit sandwich and now they’ve repackaged it with a new bow. https://t.co/bqp83lC0VS — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 27, 2020

NO–Donald Trump will further harass the nation with more of his lying, gaslighting, incompetence BS. He will NOT stick to #CovidTesting : within 5-7 minutes the #WhiteHousePressBriefing will be ALL about HIM! And the bad media. And his high ratings. Etc. What an ass jerk. https://t.co/O5ovsv05q7 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 27, 2020

Ha ha the man baby couldn’t stand not being on TV for two whole days so he has to have an address where he can spew his crap without having to answer any questions!! https://t.co/E1Nki4eYLX — Brandon (@FloridaTerp24) April 27, 2020

I knew he wouldn’t be able to quit https://t.co/7rlsofP7qD — stay in; reach out (@libraryluna) April 27, 2020

It’s a 5 PM “The president holds a news conference” in the Rose Garden. That replaces the canceled 5 PM “Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing” in the briefing room. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2020

Ahhh. The daily will he or won’t he. Ratings whore. So sad AD. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/UtAkBxnzHr — Randy Evans (@AdderallDonald) April 27, 2020

I thought he stopped these. His attention span is really short. https://t.co/1cj4TrQIQd — Bruce Mallard (@MallardBruce) April 27, 2020

I told you he couldn’t refrain from holding these self-congratulatory, lie filled, media and Democratic Party attacking rallies they call press conferences. His ego demands the attention. https://t.co/WHaIMhI5WE — 🌊 Syd’s Soapbox 🇺🇸 (@heysyd) April 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA. the presidential snit fit lasted exactly two days. if you had "the fragile narcissist won't be able to go 48 hours without jumping in front of a camera" on your Donald Trump Batcrappery Bingo card, you win — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 27, 2020

