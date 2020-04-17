‘Like a punk’: Watch Nicolle Wallace tear into Trump — and his ‘teeny-tiny ego’
On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace tore into President Donald Trump for allowing his decisions on the coronavirus pandemic to be dictated by his resentment of the press’ coverage of his ineptitude.
“This moment is like every other in Donald Trump’s presidency,” said Wallace. “It’s about his fragile, teeny-tiny ego and the vast nation that he leads, and he’s making all his decisions based on press coverage, okay. Stipulated, I think that’s right. The difference here … is that people are dying, more than 30,000 people have died. The virus is still spreading across the country. And Donald Trump today, like a punk, seemed to tweet about protesters.”
Watch below:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows some beaches to reopen as coronavirus numbers continue to rise
"Why aren't any elected officials speaking out against this?"
Less than 24 hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relaxed restrictions on social distancing in the state, clearing the way for beaches and parks in some areas to reopen, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday its beaches would reopen at 5pm.
Jen Perelman, a candidate for Congress in Florida's 23rd District, said the decision was guaranteed to make the outbreak in the state worse.
Fox News host denies Michigan protesters were Nazis just because they were waving swastikas
On Fox News Friday, "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) for calling out the swastikas at the anti-lockdown rally earlier this week — and argued that just because they were waving swastika flags doesn't mean they were actual Nazis.
"It wasn't that there were Nazis there," said Gutfeld. "They were ... comparing her to Hitler, which is wrong, but one should make that distinction, because what she was saying were that there were Nazis."
Fox News host attacks Michigan governor for calling out swastikas at yesterday's protest against social distancing, saying that they were being displayed ironically pic.twitter.com/qBLaZ15hqv
Obama’s team is increasing fed up with the president: ‘Enough of Trump’s BS and blame-shifting’
When Barack Obama was president, Donald Trump was a major supporter of political accountability.
Trump repeatedly took to Twitter to complain about the buck not stopping with the president of the United States.
But since Trump began holding public office in 2017, he has repeatedly argued that he need not take responsibility for anything.
With the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and fatalities, Trump has sought to blame others for his failures.