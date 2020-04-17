‘Like a punk’: Watch Nicolle Wallace tear into Trump — and his ‘teeny-tiny ego’

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace tore into President Donald Trump for allowing his decisions on the coronavirus pandemic to be dictated by his resentment of the press’ coverage of his ineptitude.

“This moment is like every other in Donald Trump’s presidency,” said Wallace. “It’s about his fragile, teeny-tiny ego and the vast nation that he leads, and he’s making all his decisions based on press coverage, okay. Stipulated, I think that’s right. The difference here … is that people are dying, more than 30,000 people have died. The virus is still spreading across the country. And Donald Trump today, like a punk, seemed to tweet about protesters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: