Linda Tripp, central figure in Bill Clinton’s impeachment, dies at 70

Published

1 min ago

on

Linda Tripp, a key player in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.News of her illness was announced late Tuesday on Facebook by her daughter Allison Tripp Foley.“My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache,” Foley wrote. “Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime, Linda Rausch. Dear friends and family, please direct all questions to Thomas Foley at this time. Dieter and I are both by her bedside.”Foley did not disclose the nature of her mother’s ill…

Wisconsin GOP plots to strip Democratic governor of more power — a day after forcing voters to stand outside in a pandemic

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

This week, Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature have faced national fury after their successful lawsuits blocking Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from delaying the election and extending absentee voting.

But just one day after tens of thousands of voters were forced to stand in public lines and risk COVID-19 exposure just to exercise their constitutional right to vote, the Wisconsin GOP found yet another way to weaponize the pandemic for partisan gain.

According to Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Republicans in the legislature have slipped a provision into the state's relief bill authorizing unemployment disbursement under the federal CARES Act, that would allow the state's Finance Committee to make budget cuts without input from Evers — stripping him of power at exactly the moment when the public would be looking to the governor for help.

CDC quietly deletes hydroxychloroquine guidance as study hyped by Trump comes into question

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday quietly removed bizarre guidelines for using the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus. The unproven treatment has been repeatedly hyped by President Donald Trump in spite of the warnings of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The CDC published "highly unusual" dosing guidance based on "unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science" last month amid pressure on federal health officials from Trump, Reuters reported. The agency now appears to have quietly removed those guidelines from its website this week.

CNN

‘Complete nonsense’: CNN’s Daniel Dale blows up Trump’s lie that California admitted to widespread voter fraud

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," fact-checker Daniel Dale dismantled President Donald Trump's claim, repeated at the day's coronavirus press conference, that a lawsuit proved a million people voted illegally in California.

"He had a voter fraud commission that was disbanded without producing any such evidence," Dale told anchor Erin Burnett. "This is complete nonsense ... the specific lie was about a California settlement with a conservative group called Judicial Watch."

