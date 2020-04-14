Lindsey Graham calls to cut coronavirus unemployment benefits by $7/hour: ‘We’ve got to get that fixed’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday pointed to impeachment when he was asked to react to a propaganda video President Donald Trump played in the White House briefing room on Monday. He also called to cut benefits for the unemployed by up to $7/hour.
In an interview on Fox & Friends, Graham defended the president’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The American people understand what you’ve done for them,” Graham reassured the president. “And this effort to destroy Trump no matter the cost to the country is getting a bit old and it’s pissing a lot of people off.”
“The president has made hard calls well and we’re going to be well below the 100,000 minimum expected [deaths],” he continued. “And it’s due to his leadership and the American people working together.”
“What did you think of that video they put together?” Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt wondered. “They put together a timeline of him saying in January, ‘Travel ban.’ Then you had people in the media saying, ‘This is ridiculous, this is going too far.'”
“I thought that was pretty smart on his part,” she added.
“People are dying right now and this president is doing everything humanly possible to work with anybody that will work with him,” Graham replied. “Do you know when impeachment ended? February 6th we voted to acquit the president and Democratic leaders who are criticizing the president now wanted to extend the trial for weeks to call more witnesses.”
“You’ve got to remember the Democratic Party on February 6th was asking the Senate to stay in session to get more witnesses!” the senator added. “These are the people who are criticizing him.”
Graham went on to suggest that coronavirus relief benefits are making workers not want to return to their jobs.
“Here’s the problem,” he explained. “The unemployment benefits in South Carolina are $23/hour to be unemployed. You’ve got a lot of small businesses trying to keep their employees on the payroll paying $16 and $17/hour. One program is undercutting the other.”
“We’ve got to get that fixed,” Graham insisted.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Activism
Professor unleashes on corporations who want capitalism when things are good and socialism when it’s bad
Podcaster and professor Scott Galloway went off during an appearance with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday.
He explained that we call workers like grocery store employees, Amazon warehouse workers and others "essential" employees, we don't actually treat them as all that essential.
"Well, then let's walk through this," said Ruhle. "Take Amazon. Take Walmart. Last year it was Bernie Sanders who went to the Walmart annual meeting arguing that someone from the labor force should have a seat on the board. He didn't get laughed out of the building but certainly didn't get any traction, and now here we are. Those are two of the only companies out there whose stock is up this year, and to people who don't benefit are those people in the stores stocking the shelves."
Breaking Banner
Furious Nebraskans blame GOP governor for surge in COVID-19 cases after refusal to issue stay at home order
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Nebraska health officials and the public are frightened about the sudden surge of coronavirus cases in the state and are furious with Republican Gov. Peter Ricketts for being one of the few governors in the country to refuse to issue stay at home orders.
The report notes that Grand Island in Hall County has, for some reason, been hit hard with COVID-19 cases which have alarmed not only residents in the area but health officials who have been asking for additional restrictions beyond shutting down schools and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
COVID-19
Covid-19: French court orders Amazon to limit deliveries to essential goods
A French court ruled Tuesday that Amazon must limit its operations to delivering only essential goods while it evaluates workers’ risks of coronavirus exposure, according to a ruling seen by AFP.
The court in Nanterre, outside Paris, said Amazon France had “failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers”.
While carrying out the health evaluation, Amazon can prepare and deliver only “food, hygiene and medical products,” the court said.