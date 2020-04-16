Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham insists it’s all China’s fault as The View grills him over Trump’s sluggish coronavirus response

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, where he was questioned about President Donald Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked the senator about Trump’s comment that he does not “take responsibility at all” for the federal government’s slow response to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he has done a good job,” Graham deflected. “I blame China. The person you left out here is the Chinese system — not a person — but this virus came out of China. It didn’t come out of the United States. The Chinese lied to the world about the nature of the virus.”

Watch video below:


Report typos and corrections to: corr[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

History shows why Trump should be terrified

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

When American presidents run for re-election, they usually win — especially in recent history. Before President Donald Trump, his three most recent predecessors were granted a full eight years by the American electoral system. The last president to lose re-election was George H.W. Bush.

With the 2020 election essentially on ice while the coronavirus crisis unfurls, it’s worth asking: What does it take for a president to miss out on a second term in the United States?

The benefits of incumbency

Being an incumbent running for re-election is clearly an advantage. Voters don’t have to imagine the candidate as president. Every day, just by existing, the candidate shows that in the most literal sense they are presidential material. And the presidency gives them opportunities that their opponents lack: they can command media attention, make important decisions, and embrace the pageantry of the office. The benefits of incumbency for other political offices, too, are well documented.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Corruption in its purest form’: Defeated GOP justice might un-recuse himself in case that could purge 200K voters

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly was soundly defeated by progressive challenger Jill Karofsky in an election earlier this month -- but that may not stop him from participating in a ruling that could disenfranchise thousands of voters.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Kelly this week signaled that "he would participate in a case over who should remain on Wisconsin's voter rolls after earlier stepping away from the lawsuit."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new press secretary faces backlash for claiming that Trump’s leadership led to the ‘most accurate’ coronavirus tests in the world

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

In a tweet this Thursday, newly minted White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, praised President Trump for what she says is his successful leadership in expanding testing for coronavirus.

"Under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership we have quickly developed the most expansive and accurate testing system in the world," she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/PressSec/status/1250814516922892289

"President Trump has cut red tape to get new tests to the market in record time, with 48 separate coronavirus tests already authorized so far," she wrote in a subsequent tweet. "As a result, the United States has now conducted more than 3.3 million tests, FAR MORE than any other country in the world."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image