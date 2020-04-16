Lindsey Graham insists it’s all China’s fault as The View grills him over Trump’s sluggish coronavirus response

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, where he was questioned about President Donald Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked the senator about Trump’s comment that he does not “take responsibility at all” for the federal government’s slow response to the pandemic.

“I think he has done a good job,” Graham deflected. “I blame China. The person you left out here is the Chinese system — not a person — but this virus came out of China. It didn’t come out of the United States. The Chinese lied to the world about the nature of the virus.”

