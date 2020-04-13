Longtime Trump friend Stanley Chera dies from COVID-19 complications

Stanley Chera, a New York real estate developer and a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has died from complications related to being infected by COVID-19.

CNN reports that Chera died over the weekend after being hospitalized last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Trump in recent weeks has talked about having a friend in a coma due to COVID-19 infection, and sources told the New York Times earlier this month that the friend in question was Chera.

In addition to his career as a real estate developer, Chera was also a significant donor to Trump’s political campaign.

“From 2016 to 2019, Chera donated a total of $402,800 to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and Trump Victory, organizations dedicated to supporting Trump’s presidency, according to Federal Election Commission records,” CNN reports. “Chera introduced Trump at the New York City Veteran’s Day Parade last November, calling the president ‘my dear friend.'”