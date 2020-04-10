Looking for love? Singles share tips for first dates while social distancing
L. isn’t the biggest fan of online dating. A burlesque performer who hosts cocktail events, the 31-year-old Orlando resident had some negative experiences when she tried it several years ago and stuck to making connections in person. “I assumed I would meet someone through my events,” said L. (Like several people who were interviewed for this story, she asked not to use her full name.)Then March rolled around and all of L.’s planned social engagements dried up. Looking to make a new connection, L. jumped onto dating app Hinge. And like many other singles have been saying about the world of int…
2020 Election
‘Sociopath’ Trump walloped for bragging about rising stock market as coronavirus ravages America: ‘Over 16,000 people died you ghoul’
Donald Trump kicked off Friday morning boasting about a rebounding stock market that is starting to come back from a major collapse as the result of coronavirus pandemic crippling America -- due in no small part to his administration's mishandling of the healthcare crisis.
According to the president, "This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!"
Twitter commenters were quick to fire back at the president, pointing out that people are dying and now is no time to take credit for a market that went into a tailspin because of his own bumbling response to the pandemic.
COVID-19
Why your local store keeps running out of flour, toilet paper and prescription drugs
Retailers are frequently running out of everything from flour and fresh meat to toilet paper and pharmaceuticals as supply chains hammered by the coronavirus struggle to keep up with stockpiling consumers.
COVID-19
Why coronavirus death rates can’t be summed up in one simple number
When people fall seriously ill from the new coronavirus, death rates become a highly personal matter. Yet we talk about them in the most impersonal of ways: with numbers.
We are told, for instance, that the case-fatality ratio from COVID-19 is 1%-2% (or is it 0.66%, or 3.28%?). And that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. by mid-June, or perhaps far fewer.
I trained in medicine and now work as a philosopher of science. Over the past several years, I’ve been trying to understand how epidemiological evidence influences thinking in health care. Epidemiological data are critical in deciding public health action, such as when to ease up on social distancing.