Los Angeles virus patients isolate in mobile homes
A mobile home park near a Los Angeles beach — usually home to vacationers with an ocean view — has become an isolation zone for COVID-19 patients.
About 100 white caravans are lined up side by side at the Dockweiler RV Park, with mask-wearing guards blocking entrances as health workers in protective gear move in and out of the trailers.
The park is one of five shelters, including motel and hotel rooms, commissioned by Los Angeles County to isolate patients, especially those from among the county’s tens of thousands of homeless people.
There were 21 people staying there as of Monday morning.
“We need places where people can be safely isolated from the public and even from their families,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.
“We are using the Dockweiler RV Park for this purpose and we are actively identifying more sites like it for quarantine and isolation housing across the county.”
There have been 2,505 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths in Los Angeles County — the most populous in the US with nearly 10 million residents — according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.
California as a whole has counted more than 7,500 cases and 150 deaths as one of the worst-affected states in the US.
Governor Gavin Newsom two weeks ago announced a $50 million fund to buy mobile homes and to rent spaces in which those living on the street could self-isolate.
“People experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said in a statement at the time.
According to the RV Industry Association, California purchased 1,300 mobile homes for the project.
The group plans to donate 20 vehicles and sell 100 others at a discounted price to help meet demand, the group said in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is spearheading the country’s response to the pandemic.
Such caravans have also been used as temporary housing in other emergencies, including during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
California authorities were already investigating mobile homes as shelters for homeless people in the state before the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The state’s homeless population of 150,000 is the largest in the nation, and about 60,000 of them live in Los Angeles County.
COVID-19
NY officials warn ‘the worst’ has yet to come as city and state scramble to contain coronavirus
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Tuesday that New York has likely only seen the tip of the coronavirus iceberg, even as the state’s death toll topped 1,500 and city hospitals scrambled to make room for thousands of new COVID-19 patients.In his daily briefing from Albany, Cuomo reported there are now more than 75,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, accounting for nearly half of all infections in the U.S. At least 1,550 New Yorkers have died and nearly 11,000 are hospitalized, Cuomo said in the morning briefing, though the devastating numbers keep rising by t... (more…)
Commentary
From no insurance to an unemployment runaround: How COVID-19 exposes broken US heath system system
We need a hero. How else to explain what motivates thousands of New Yorkers to go out on their rooftops or throw open their windows at precisely 7 p.m. every night to scream and yell and applaud and bang on the pots and pans — all to show the beleaguered and literally life-risking nurses, doctors and hospital staffers working in the epicenter of a global pandemic how much they are appreciated, even loved.But in a time of a public health crisis without precedent for all but a handful of living Americans, we also need villains — a role that a handful of vulture capitalists straight out of centra... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Doctor’s firing in coronavirus crisis shows a failure of corporate medicine
The strain of the coronavirus pandemic should have the entire health care system focused intently on quality and safety. Yet the dismissal of Bellingham, Wash., doctor Ming Lin shows how misguided business practices can hold back medical providers in a time of crisis.Lin practiced at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was an emergency room doctor, for 17 years. As the coronavirus crisis mounted, he took to social media to publicize conditions at the hospital he found appalling — a lack of separation of suspected COVID-19 cases from other patients and a dearth of testing for the vi... (more…)