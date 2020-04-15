Lovelorn Aussie is first jailed for breaking virus quarantine
An Australian who repeatedly snuck out of coronavirus quarantine, reportedly to visit his girlfriend, was jailed for a month Tuesday — the first person imprisoned under the country’s lockdown laws.
Jonathan David, 35, was arrested earlier this month after jamming open a fire escape and slipping out of mandatory quarantine at a Perth hotel, Western Australia Police said in a statement.
He told Perth’s Magistrates Court on Tuesday that he first flouted the law to get food but hours later broke quarantine again because he missed his girlfriend, Seven News reported.
By escaping through the fire exit, he successfully avoided hotel staff several times but was caught on CCTV, police said.
Under laws aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, David was required to isolate for 14 days after arriving in Perth from the southeastern state of Victoria on March 28.
If he had remained in his hotel room he would have been freed on Monday but instead he will spend a full month in jail and has been handed a fine of more than AUS$2,000 (US$1,280).
Police around the country have issued more than 1,000 fines for breaches of lockdown laws, with offences ranging from dozens of people gathering for a street car rally in Brisbane to a group of men eating pizza in a car together in Sydney’s west.
In California, early coronavirus action ‘makes a difference’
Swift and strict containment measures in California appear to have succeeded in reducing hospital overcrowding and mass deaths from coronavirus, according to health experts in the country's most populous state.
California, one of the first states struck by the deadly disease, has been under lockdown for nearly four weeks. During that time its confirmed case and death tolls have been rapidly overtaken by various eastern states.
"From the data it seems very clear that early mitigation makes a difference in terms of how we're able to stop the spread of the virus," said Anne Rimoin, a public health professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
Breaking Banner
Trump ’caused unnecessary death and disaster’: Nancy Pelosi slams ‘weak’ and ‘incompetent’ president
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivered a brutal dose of truth to President Donald Trump Tuesday night, calling the nation's president "weak," his leadership "incompetent," and charging he "took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster," by poorly managing the coronavirus pandemic.
Pelosi made her remarks as part of a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to House Democrats, but reposted the central portion to Twitter.
The Speaker published her remarks less than two hours after being interviewed by MSNBC's Chris Hayes, during which she mentioned she had not personally spoken to the President since the State of the Union address in early February.
Breaking Banner
Read it: Trump administration draft plan on how to re-open America for business — starting May 1
Terrified of losing re-election President Donald Trump is plowing forward with a plan to re-open the nation for business regardless of how many lives will be lost to the coronavirus as a result.
The Washington Post reports on the plan, calling it "a public health strategy to combat the coronavirus and reopen parts of the country." The target date to begin opening is May 1.
The Post has published an executive summary of the plan, called "Focus on the Future – Going to Work for America," here. It was formulated by the CDC and FEMA.