Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow breaks down how Boris Johnson and Trump are failing on coronavirus — and offers a solution

Published

32 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor broke down the latest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Outbreaks in the world are number five, Germany. Number four, France. Number three is Italy. Number two is Spain, and number one, of course, is the United States,” Maddow reported.

“But our epidemic is so huge, at this point, our epidemic is larger than all the other top five countries combined. The United States as of tonight stands at 667,000 known cases of coronavirus, more than 32,000 of our fellow Americans have now died from coronavirus,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also reported on the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

“Because of their slowness, the U.K. now has the sixth-largest outbreak on earth,” Maddow noted. “Over 100,000 cases in the U.K. over 13,000 dead already, but their trajectory is terrible. Even as the other bad cases, the other bad epidemics in other parts of Europe, start to come down.”

Maddow noted that Ireland confirmed their first case of coronavirus about the same time as the United Kingdom, but responded earlier and so has suffered a far lesser toll.

Maddow noted that Ireland was no focusing their efforts on nursing homes. The host suggested explained why she thought America should adopt the same approach.

“It would make just as much sense to do it here as it would there, as it would anywhere,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are you losing the most lives? Where are you slated to lose the most lives, as this thing moves forward? Focus there, it save the most lives,” she explained. “We could do that.”

However, Maddow did not think the federal government would be wise enough to take such action, suggesting that states and local governments should take on the responsibility themselves.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down how Boris Johnson and Trump are failing on coronavirus — and offers a solution

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor broke down the latest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Outbreaks in the world are number five, Germany. Number four, France. Number three is Italy. Number two is Spain, and number one, of course, is the United States," Maddow reported.

"But our epidemic is so huge, at this point, our epidemic is larger than all the other top five countries combined. The United States as of tonight stands at 667,000 known cases of coronavirus, more than 32,000 of our fellow Americans have now died from coronavirus," she noted.

She also reported on the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN vice president blasts Trump’s 2020 campaign as ‘truly pathetic’ for misleading voters on Twitter

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign was called out on Thursday for how they edited a video shared on Twitter.

The sixteen-second clip of CNN featured Dr. Sanjay Gutpa and Anderson Copper discussing coronavirus.

Matt Dornic, CNN's vice president for communications and digital partnerships, fact-checked the video.

"This video was selectively edited to misrepresent an entire conversation about the severity of coronavirus," Dornic said. "The remark you’ve pulled out of context was actually to encourage viewers to get a flu shot."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mark Meadows has ‘gone from yelling to crying’ in front of Jared Kushner: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, a new report from The New York Times detailed how Mark Meadows, who was a staunch ally of President Donald Trump in Congress within the House Freedom Caucus, has been "overwhelmed" by the stress of serving as White House chief of staff — and that he has been prone to break down in tears.

ABC News goes into more detail about Meadows' outbursts, and how the job is taking its toll on him.

Continue Reading
 
 