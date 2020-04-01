Quantcast
Connect with us

Maddow shames Georgia governor for slow shutdown while claiming he just learned coronavirus is a ‘game-changer’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow ripped Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for being so slow to shutdown his state, even while one of the top per-capita coronavirus counties in the country is in Georgia.

Two counties in rural Georgia are being decimated, she explained. “Along with that region’s one under-resourced and beleaguered and now overrun hospital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every American that has died has a life story,” she said. “It applies to all of us, which is the thing that we don’t have. Sometimes it is easier to see not looking at individual cases or individual lives and counties that are affected. Sometimes it is easy to see from afar.”

But it didn’t have to be this way.

Kemp joined with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in denying the seriousness of the disease, then thinking if he just let a few counties shut down, things would be fine. But viruses cross borders. Whether state or county or personal property boundaries, the coronavirus is slowly making its way across the country.

Florida is now officially the only state in the country with over 5,000 cases that hasn’t shut down. While DeSantis finally issued the order on Tuesday, it won’t start until midnight Thursday. It’s unclear why he waited. To make matters worse, DeSantis has exempted churches and beaches, where people can continue to gather in large numbers.

Kemp and DeSantis both used the excuse that they hadn’t heard from the Coronavirus Task Force that they should shut things down. In fact, the White House has been advocating for the 30-day shutdown for more than a week. Prior to that, task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci has been talking about it as the best way to stop the virus from spreading and to ensure that hospitals are not overrun.

Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, was among the first in the nation to shut down his state, and he was flooded with criticism for doing it. According to science writer Ed Yong of The Atlantic, said on NPR Wednesday that Ohio’s hospitals look like they’re going to be OK. While they’re inundated like with everyone else, they will not be overrun the way other states will. As he explained, once your state has it and you decide to shut down, it’s too late. Only the states that preemptively shutdown will be able to survive the influx of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, still, Kemp and DeSantis said they never knew they were supposed to shut down. It’s unclear what newspapers, radios, or television shows they were watching for the past several weeks or they would have seen it.

Maddow noted that on NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning, Surgeon General Jerome Adams inadvertently advised every state in the country shutting down. He held up a flier from the task force that the White House has been using to give people guidance. It advises a 30-day shutdown, which he echoed.

“If you happen to be watching from the ‘Today Show,’ you would have heard from one official that his advice — that the guidelines that exists are national stay-at-home order,” Maddow said. “A national policy to try to slow the epidemic that already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. After the unplanned blurt by the surgeon general about what he now maybe says maybe a national stay-at-home order after Florida Republican Ron DeSantis decides today that now he’ll put a stay-at-home order in effect in his state because now maybe he believes he had the instruction from the White House. Or he heard a slip of the tongue by a single official on tv that suggested that maybe that was his permission slip. Maybe it may be a good idea?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemp also issued an order finally on Wednesday, but he won’t sign it until Thursday, and it won’t go into effect until Friday. Maddow confessed she has no idea what he’s waiting for.

“After saying, I kid you not, that he only just learned today, he just heard that people who are asymptomatic can spread the virus,” She said. “He never heard that before today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CDC visuals the White House is handing out make it pretty clear. But when Kemp heard the news Wednesday, it was a “revelation” and a “game-changer,” he said.

“A revelation? To everybody who’s been on the planet, governor kemp, no stay-at-home order until today,” she snapped.

Watch the clip below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Expert delivers sobering warning to Dems: ‘Traitor ‘ Trump will cheat and Russia will help — ignore it and focus on winning

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Political science and foreign policy expert David Rothkopf is out with another sobering but insightful piece of advice for Democrats who want to see President Donald Trump kicked out of office in November. Ignore Trump.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Rothkopf, who is the CEO of The Rothkopf Group and a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, among other endeavors, is warning Democrats that their outrage and upset over Trump may be their undoing, because they take focus away from the goal right now: figuring out how to win.

"Get votes. Get more votes. Win more electoral votes. Don't count on history. Don't count on swing votes. Don't count on anything but hard work, donations, grass roots efforts, groundwork. Don't focus on him. Focus on how to win," Rothkopf tweets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Just like after 9/11: Why the right wing is telling Americans that economic activity is the same as patriotism

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In the days after the September 11th attacks, President Bush, Mayor Giuliani and a variety of other politicians sought to soothe the ailing American psyche. They spoke publicly with a mixture of mourning and resolve. "Even grief recedes with time and grace," Bush told the nation in his State of the Union speech.

Shortly thereafter, the nation's leaders turned their efforts toward soothing the ailing American stock market. In a September 23, 2001 Washington Post column, former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich noted the peculiarity of Vice President Dick Cheney's plea for Americans to "stick their thumb in the eye of the terrorists and… not let what's happened here in any way throw off their normal level of economic activity." Reich dubbed this ideology "market patriotism": the notion that "we demonstrate our resolve to the rest of the world by investing and consuming at least as much as we did before." He noted the irony that during World War II, Americans had been asked to curb their consumption habits, but in 2001, "our patriotic duty seems to be to buy more and save less."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Secret Service places $45,000 ’emergency order’ for golf carts in town with Trump property during pandemic

Published

51 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Secret Service has this week placed a $45,000 "emergency order" to rent golf carts in Sterling, Virginia — where President Donald Trump owns a golf club.

The Secret Service says the order is necessary to protect a "dignitary" in Sterling — a pattern that tends to precede Trump's golfing trips.

"The new contract, which the Secret Service described as an 'emergency order,' does not mention Trump or the golf club by name. But it closely mirrors past contracts signed by the Secret Service, for agents accompanying Trump to his golf clubs in New Jersey and Florida," wrote David A. Fahrenthold and Jonathan O'Connell. "The White House declined to comment Wednesday. Neither Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, nor the Secret Service responded to questions."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image