‘Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing’: Trump pushes debunked conspiracy theories as Wisconsin goes to the polls

President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of elections that allow vote by mail during Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

“Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country,” Trump claimed, without citing any evidence.

Trump’s comments came after Republicans blocked voters in Wisconsin from an all-mail election.

“The mail ballots are corrupt in my opinion,” he argued.

Trump started an election fraud task force to investigate his opinions, but the group disbanded when it was unable to find any evidence to back up the president’s claims.

Trump voted absentee in Florida & Republicans want to send every voter over 65 a ballot. They only say mail voting is cheating when Democrats do it — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 7, 2020

Trump is now claiming that the only reason why Democrats wanted to move out in-person voting in Wisconsin UNTIL he endorsed some conservative judge for the Supreme Court. Then he says "mail ballots are very dangerous thing for this country because they’re cheaters." pic.twitter.com/R62vjb1nVF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 7, 2020