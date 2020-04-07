Quantcast
‘Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing’: Trump pushes debunked conspiracy theories as Wisconsin goes to the polls

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of elections that allow vote by mail during Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

“Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country,” Trump claimed, without citing any evidence.

Trump’s comments came after Republicans blocked voters in Wisconsin from an all-mail election.

“The mail ballots are corrupt in my opinion,” he argued.

Trump started an election fraud task force to investigate his opinions, but the group disbanded when it was unable to find any evidence to back up the president’s claims.

