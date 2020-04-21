Majority-GOP Senate Intelligence Committee issues new report – Russia interfered to help Trump win
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday quietly released a new report supporting the Intelligence Community’s position that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump win the White House. The committee is led by Republicans, including Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC). The report, its fourth, was bipartisan and unanimous.
The Committee reports that the December 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment delivered “a coherent and well-constructed intelligence basis for the case of unprecedented Russian interference,” and “reflects strong tradecraft.”
The Senate report spans 158 pages and is highly-redacted. It can be read on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s website, here.
Devastating internal government docs project hundreds of thousands will die if pandemic lockdown lifted
Internal government documents obtained by the Center for Public Integrity show that officials are projecting that hundreds of thousands of Americans will die if state governments across the United States lift pandemic lockdown restrictions.
"Federal health officials estimated in early April that more than 300,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if all social distancing measures are abandoned, and later estimates pushed the possible death toll even higher," reporter Liz Essley Whyte writes on the Center for Public Integrity's website. "In the documents, the 'best guess' for how things will play out without further mitigation says that coronavirus cases and deaths would double about every five and a half days."
Belgian biotech firm to roll out coronavirus antibody tests
A Belgian biotech firm has started producing tests to rapidly detect antibodies against coronavirus infections, part of a push several countries are making to determine who might be immune.
The Liege-based company, ZenTech, told AFP Tuesday it has started making tens of thousands of the government-certified tests and plans to ramp up output to eventually make up to three million per month.
Founder and CEO Jean-Claude Havaux said diagnosis takes just 10-15 minutes and "sensitivity is 100 percent -- meaning all patients who have COVID-19 antibodies, we see them with our test".
He emphasised that the test kits were only for medical professionals, first in Belgium and then later in other countries in the EU and beyond. They are not for the public to use at home.
Trump supporter explains lockdown protest: Other people are dying but God will ‘take care of us’
The folks over at Unicorn Riot traveled to Minnesota to interview protesters taking part in the "Liberate Minnesota" rally this past weekend, which was organized to protest the state's stay-at-home orders.
In a video posted to their YouTube page, Unicorn Riot talked to a group of Trump-supporting protesters who said that while they do believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and people are dying, it's time for people to start going back to work.
"We still have a right, I think, to work," one woman in the video says.