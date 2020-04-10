Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Make fishing great again!’: California telemeeting flies off the rails as conservatives rage over fishing ban rumors

Published

10 mins ago

on

A teleconference held by the California Fish and Game Commission was abruptly canceled after the call was bombarded by around 500 participants shouting things like “make fishing great again!” and “fascists!”

According to The Sacramento Bee, conservative news outlets and public figures have been telling their followers that California Governor Gavin Newson was planning to cancel the fishing season due to the coronavirus outbreak. In reality, the state was debating whether to give emergency powers to Charlton Bonham, Newsom’s appointee overseeing the Department of Fish and Wildlife, so he could close fishing season in certain areas depending on the decisions of local officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, protesters bombarded the conference almost as soon as it started.

“Make a stand! Join the Klan!” one person shouted. Another person broadcast what sounded to be a religious sermon.

In a joint statement released after the conference, Bonham and Commission President Eric Sklar said “today’s proposed decision was not about banning fishing statewide or locally.”

“We are not contemplating statewide closure,” the statement continued. “The decision is to help prepare us to work with counties and tribes to make those decisions based on their requests. We are working on a tailored and surgical approach based on local needs and knowledge.”

Newsom himself commented on the fiasco, affirming that the state just wants to “delay, not deny, the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to an audio clip from the meeting below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Psychologist explains why the coronavirus pandemic is likely to inflict ‘profound effects’ for some time to come

Published

1 min ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his army of sycophants in the right-wing media have been asserting that the U.S. economy needs to reopen in early May, and many health experts have been warning that a premature end to social distancing could lead to thousands of preventable deaths. But even when stay-at-home orders are eventually lifted by individuals states, it is entirely possible that some Americans will continue to practice social distancing voluntarily just to be on the safe side — as the coronavirus pandemic might have a long-lasting impact on them psychologically. And Steven Taylor, a psychology professor at the University of British Columbia, is among those who believes that from a mental health standpoint, many people won’t be going back to normal anytime soon.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Make fishing great again!’: California telemeeting flies off the rails as conservatives rage over fishing ban rumors

Published

10 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

A teleconference held by the California Fish and Game Commission was abruptly canceled after the call was bombarded by around 500 participants shouting things like “make fishing great again!” and “fascists!”

According to The Sacramento Bee, conservative news outlets and public figures have been telling their followers that California Governor Gavin Newson was planning to cancel the fishing season due to the coronavirus outbreak. In reality, the state was debating whether to give emergency powers to Charlton Bonham, Newsom’s appointee overseeing the Department of Fish and Wildlife, so he could close fishing season in certain areas depending on the decisions of local officials.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Medical staffing companies owned by rich investors cut doctor pay and now want bailout money

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Medical staffing companies — some of which are owned by some of the country’s richest investors and have been cutting pay for doctors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — are seeking government bailout money.

Private equity firms have increasingly bought up doctors’ practices that contract with hospitals to staff emergency rooms and other departments. These staffing companies say the coronavirus pandemic is, counterintuitively, bad for business because most everyone who isn’t critically ill with COVID-19 is avoiding the ER. The companies have responded with pay cuts, reduced hours and furloughs for doctors.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image