Man arrested twice in 3 hours for entering Wawa grocery store without mask and making threats
A 70-year-old Toms River man was arrested twice in less than three hours Saturday after violating the state’s emergency orders during the coronaviruspandemic by entering separate Wawa stores without a mask and threatening to hit people with a pipe, authorities said.Stephen Breza became belligerent when he walked into a Wawa on the 100 block of Route 37 east in Toms River at around 11 a.m. and was told he needed to have his face covered, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General said Monday.Breza then started screaming and cursing at employees before threatening to hit another customer with…
COVID-19
Morning Joe plays back-to-back clips of Trump and Winston Churchill — and the contrast is devastating
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday played back-to-back clips of President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill -- and the contrast between the two men in dealing with national crises was stark.
The first clip showed Churchill addressing the United Kingdom during the country's fight with the Nazis in 1941.
"We cannot tell what the course of this fell war will be," Churchill began. "It spreads remorse to ever-wider regions. We know it will be hard, we expect it will be long, we cannot predict or measure its episodes or its tribulation. But one thing is certain, one thing is sure, one thing stands out, stark and undeniable, massive and unassailable for all the world to see: It will not be by German hands that the structure of Europe will be rebuilt or the union of the European family achieved!"
Breaking Banner
‘Donald Trump has failed’: Ex-OSHA head drops the hammer on president for his coronavirus debacle
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, the former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) handed the President an "F" for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to worker safety and bluntly called the president a failure.
Less than 24 hours after the president held a confrontational press conference that was long on invective and short on information on efforts made by the government to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus, David Michaels was asked to grade how things are going for frontline workers since the pandemic gripped the country.
McDonald’s apologizes after China store bans black people
US chain McDonald's has apologized after a sign telling black people they were banned from entering a branch in southern China prompted outrage online, following reports of discriminatory treatment towards Africans in the city.
Tensions have flared between police and Africans in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou after local officials announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a neighborhood with a large migrant population.
As the row escalated, posts widely shared online showed a sign at fast food chain McDonald's saying black people were not allowed to enter the restaurant.
The chain apologized and a spokesman for McDonald's told AFP that the notice was "not representative of our inclusive values".