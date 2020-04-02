Quantcast
Many conservatives want to ‘own the libs’ during the pandemic — even if it gets people killed: GOP pollster

Published

1 hour ago

on

Republican pollster Frank Luntz had some blunt words for right-wing media figures who spent weeks downplaying the threat of COVID-19.

In a New York Times interview, Luntz said that many conservatives were so determined to “own the libs” at all costs that they would play down a frightening public health crisis even if it cost people their lives.

The rest of the Times story is a comprehensive overview of the ways that conservative media figures repeatedly told their fans that the virus was not a big deal, that the media was exaggerating its danger in order to score political points against President Donald Trump, and even that medical experts working for the Trump administration were not to be trusted.

Former Republican Steve Schmidt tells the Times that conservative media in the Trump era reflects a culture that is “fueled by grievance and a sense of constantly having to fight for survival,” and that has made “the embrace of ignorance” one of its core values.


Right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens looking for an elected position she can win

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Candace Owens thinks that she can win a seat in elected office and is currently working to pick which seat she wants.

According to The Blaze, Owens is looking for a race she can run in. It's not clear if she is looking at a federal congressional seat, a state House or Senate seat, a county supervisor, city council, or school board, but she knows she'll win it. Whatever the seat is.

"I'll tell you something else, Glenn, I'll win," she said. "They won't know what hit them ... they're being dishonest, and they lie, and I've had enough of it."

El Paso County GOP questioned whether COVID-19 was a ‘psyop’ in since-deleted Facebook post

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The Facebook page for the Republican Party of El Paso County, Colorado drew criticism from its fellow Republicans after it questioned whether the coronavirus pandemic was part of an elaborate "psyop."

In the post, which despite going up on April 1st was apparently not intended as a joke, the party asked its members if they "believe that the Coronavirus is a PSYOP (Psychological Operation)" and encouraged them to "post your answer" in the comments.

Vickie Tonkins, the El Paso County party's chairman, tells website Colorado Politics that she wrote the post and she doesn't regret writing it, even though she caved into pressure from the state party to remove it.

House Intelligence chairman calls for 9/11-style commission to investigate Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump is finally acknowledging how deadly the coronavirus is, he continues to draw a great deal of criticism from Democrats for all the weeks he spend downplaying its severity and insisting that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. And House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, according to CNN reporters Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb, is now calling for a 9/11-style commission that would investigate Trump’s coronavirus response.

