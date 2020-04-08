‘Many more body bags’: World Health Organization chief says deaths will skyrocket if Trump ‘politicizes’ virus
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned on Wednesday that using COVID-19 to score political points will only increase the number of fatalities.
Adhanom made the remarks one day after President Donald Trump threatened to defund the World Health Organization despite the ongoing pandemic.
“When there is a crack at the national level between political parties, between religious groups or between other groups, that’s when the virus gets a crack that it can exploit and defeat us,” Adhanom explained.
“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people!” he exclaimed. “Please don’t politicize this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level.”
Adhanom added: “If you want to be exploited and you want to have many more body bags then you do it. If you don’t want many more body bags then you refrain from politicizing it.”
Watch the video below from the World Health Organization.
US, Britain warn that hackers increasingly use coronavirus bait
US and British cybersecurity agencies warned Wednesday that foreign government-backed hacking groups are using coronavirus themes to ply their way into computers and networks.
The groups are sending phishing emails and setting up websites with COVID-19 virus subjects, aiming to lure users to click on links that will expose their computers to penetration or introduce malware.
Some use email and SMS subject lines like "2020 Coronavirus updates" or "Coronavirus outbreak in your city(Emergency)", while others might offer an attached file with purported updates on national policies to deal with the pandemic, said an alert jointly issued by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and Britain's national Cyber Security Center.
‘Worst. Human. Ever.’ Americans disgusted as ‘deranged narcissist’ Trump brags about his COVID-19 briefing ratings again
President Trump is bragging about the ratings for his coronavirus press briefings again.
In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Trump slammed the "Radical Left Democrats" who have "gone absolutely crazy" over his press conferences.
"They actually want me to STOP!" Trump wrote. "They used to complain that I am not doing enough of them, now they complain that I 'shouldn’t be allowed to do them.' They tried to shame the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, 'Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale' type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome!"