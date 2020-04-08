‘Many more body bags’: World Health Organization chief says deaths will skyrocket if Trump ‘politicizes’ virus

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned on Wednesday that using COVID-19 to score political points will only increase the number of fatalities.

Adhanom made the remarks one day after President Donald Trump threatened to defund the World Health Organization despite the ongoing pandemic.

“When there is a crack at the national level between political parties, between religious groups or between other groups, that’s when the virus gets a crack that it can exploit and defeat us,” Adhanom explained.

“The focus of all political parties should be to save their people!” he exclaimed. “Please don’t politicize this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level.”

Adhanom added: “If you want to be exploited and you want to have many more body bags then you do it. If you don’t want many more body bags then you refrain from politicizing it.”

Watch the video below from the World Health Organization.