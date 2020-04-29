Many questions for Boeing as it reports earnings
New York (AFP) – As it reports first quarter earnings Wednesday, Boeing faces many questions over how it will navigate the coronavirus crisis and its devastating impact on global aviation.The largest exporter of manufactured goods in the United States, Boeing is expected by Wall Street analysts to report a big loss and a 24 percent plunge in revenues.The downturn reflects the profoundly weak outlook for commercial aviation in the wake of the grounding of much of the world’s planes as governments combat COVID-19.Airlines have postponed deliveries, deferred payments to Boeing and retired older a…
Virus pushes iconic American department stores like Macy’s to the brink
New York (AFP) - The Macy's department store located two blocks from the Empire State Building in New York City is a stop on many tourists' itineraries, but visitors may need to find another shopping temple once the coronavirus pandemic is over.Iconic American department store chains like Macy's, Nordstrom and JCPenney are in a fight for survival as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to close and lay off their employees, worsening their already precarious financial situation.Sales of clothing and accessories dropped by more than half in March, according to the Commerce Department, and the nu... (more…)
Top US theater chain pulls Universal films over streaming controversy
Los Angeles (AFP) - The leading US movie theater chain said Tuesday it will no longer play any Universal Pictures movies on its screens as a row over the record-breaking release of "Trolls World Tour" on streaming platforms sharply escalated.The children's film sequel from Universal Pictures -- one of Hollywood's largest and oldest studios -- was released directly to on-demand platforms last month after its theatrical release was hit by the coronavirus.At the time the studio indicated the move was an exceptional response to the pandemic. But a report Tuesday quoted a Universal boss saying the ... (more…)