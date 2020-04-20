Quantcast
Connect with us

Maryland anti-stay-at-home protest flops hard as only three people show up

Published

1 min ago

on

A protest that was planned for Monday morning to protest Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has flopped hard, as only three people so far have shown up to an event that was scheduled to start more than an hour earlier.

Brad Bell, the Maryland bureau chief for ABC 7 News, reported on Monday morning that there was “no sign” of an anti-stay-at-home protest that had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Church Circle in Annapolis, roughly one block away from the Maryland State House.

ADVERTISEMENT

One hour later, Bell reported that a total of three people had shown up to Church Circle to demand the immediate reopening of America’s economy, as seen in photos below.

Both President Donald Trump and Fox News have been promoting protests aimed at “liberating” states that have been locked down due to COVID-19, although so far governors in these states have said their stay-at-home orders will remain in place until they feel it is safe to lift them.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Shake Shack CEO gets nailed on CNN for taking $10 million meant for small businesses despite having ‘$100 million on hand’

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Shake Shack received a $10 million loan from a federal program meant to help small business survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the burger chain is now returning the money after facing a backlash.

During an interview with Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, CNN host Poppy Harlow summed up the reason for the outrage with a question: “Just looking at your numbers in your latest SEC filing, you guys had more than -- have more than $100 million cash on hand, 104 million. I think a lot of Americans looking at numbers like that would ask why did you even apply for the money in the first place?”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Living in a failed state’: Devastating column slams Trump’s administration for being ‘too corrupt or stupid to head off mass suffering’

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Monday, columnist George Packer argues that the coronavirus didn't "break" America -- it revealed what was already broken.

When the virus began to emerge in the U.S., the country already had a number of underlying conditions, according to Packer -- conditions that were being "ruthlessly" exploited. "...a corrupt political class, a sclerotic bureaucracy, a heartless economy, a divided and distracted public—had gone untreated for years," Packer writes. "We had learned to live, uncomfortably, with the symptoms. It took the scale and intimacy of a pandemic to expose their severity—to shock Americans with the recognition that we are in the high-risk category."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Winning through sheer chaos: Trump’s ugly, cynical new strategy to divide America

Published

34 mins ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

President Trump's daily coronavirus briefing rallies aren't even attempting to be relevant to the ongoing pandemic anymore. To the extent it even comes up, it's entirely Trump bragging about anything that's gone right and blaming others for everything that's gone wrong. If you want to know the latest information about the emergency, you'll need to look elsewhere. These are Trump campaign rallies done for the strict purpose of energizing his base.

If you're reading this, you have probably read and heard vast amounts of reporting revealing the overwhelming failure of the Trump administration in this crisis. Just this weekend we learned that CDC officials were actually embedded with the World Health Organization in January and repeatedly alerted the U.S. government about the coronavirus outbreak, which completely undermines Trump's attack on the organization.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image