Maryland anti-stay-at-home protest flops hard as only three people show up

A protest that was planned for Monday morning to protest Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has flopped hard, as only three people so far have shown up to an event that was scheduled to start more than an hour earlier.

Brad Bell, the Maryland bureau chief for ABC 7 News, reported on Monday morning that there was “no sign” of an anti-stay-at-home protest that had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Church Circle in Annapolis, roughly one block away from the Maryland State House.

One hour later, Bell reported that a total of three people had shown up to Church Circle to demand the immediate reopening of America’s economy, as seen in photos below.

3 people on Church Circle in Annapolis this morning as part of the protest aimed at reopening Maryland. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/fOnLsOrJDB — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) April 20, 2020

Both President Donald Trump and Fox News have been promoting protests aimed at “liberating” states that have been locked down due to COVID-19, although so far governors in these states have said their stay-at-home orders will remain in place until they feel it is safe to lift them.