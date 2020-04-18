Quantcast
Connect with us

Matt Drudge fires back at Donald Trump’s claim — with a fact check showing the opposite is true

Published

1 min ago

on

The founder of “The Drudge Report” responded on Saturday to an attack by President Donald Trump.

Trump took a break from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to share his thoughts on the number of people visiting Drudge’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Drudge told CNN that is not true.

“The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history,” Drudge said in an email. “Heartbreaking that it has been under such tragic circumstances.”

Trump has been at odds with the conservative website for some time.

“The Drudge Report, founded in 1995, is arguably the most influential conservative news website,” CNN explained. “Drudge supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election and in the early days of the Trump presidency was even a frequent visitor to the White House. But since the summer of 2019, the Drudge Report has spotlighted a significant amount of negative news about the Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida to release list of nursing homes with coronavirus infections after Republican Ron DeSantis was sued by Miami Herald

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Florida's Republican governor announced on Saturday that he was reversing course and would release a list of nursing homes where residents or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"After weeks of refusing to release the names of elder care facilities that have had residents and staff test positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that he has ordered health officials to release the names," the Miami Herald reported. "The governor and the Florida Department of Health has been under increasing pressure from families of residents and advocates such as AARP to release the names of the more than 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have indicated they have positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump brags about saving the lives of one billion Americans with his COVID-19 response

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about saving one billion lives by blocking travel from China.

Trump made the claim during his Saturday Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

The United States Census Bureau -- part of Trump's own administration -- estimated that the United States had 328,239,523 people in July of 2019, which means Trump believes he saved every American life more than three times.

"It could have been billions of people if we had not done what we did" -- Trump absurdly claims that his move to restrict travel from China saved a billion or more lives pic.twitter.com/GbkI4ozs8F

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump interrupts Dr Birx to question whether his administration is giving out accurate information

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image