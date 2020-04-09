Quantcast
Connect with us

Matt Gaetz get brutally taken down on Fox News for minimizing coronavirus — and costing lives

Published

7 hours ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a public rebuke on Fox News for his minimizing of the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gaetz infamously wore a gas mask to mock the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaetz was brutally taken to task on Laura Ingraham’s show by Democratic strategist Chris Hahn, a former advisor to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘It’s like walking into Chernobyl’: NYC emergency room doctor fears being fired for speaking out

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

At one New York City hospital, a doctor’s used mask tore as she performed CPR on her infected patient.

In Seattle, a nurse compares walking into her intensive care unit to bathing in COVID-19.

And in St. Louis, a nurse slips her used N95 mask into a paper bag at the end of her shift and prays it’s disinfected properly.

These are scenes playing out in hospitals across the country, based on interviews with over a dozen residents, doctors and nurses who go into work every day feeling unprotected from the disease they’re supposed to treat.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

While we fixate on coronavirus, Earth is hurtling towards a catastrophe worse than the dinosaur extinction

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

At several points in the history of our planet, increasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have caused extreme global warming, prompting the majority of species on Earth to die out.

In the past, these events were triggered by a huge volcanic eruption or asteroid impact. Now, Earth is heading for another mass extinction – and human activity is to blame.

I am an Earth and Paleo-climate scientist and have researched the relationships between asteroid impacts, volcanism, climate changes and mass extinctions of species.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The election of 1940 and the might-have been presidential candidates that make one shudder

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

The Presidential Election of 1940 is well remembered as being one of the most crucial elections in American history, and rightfully.

America was facing the growing threat of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, as World War II raged all over the globe. Meanwhile, in America, the isolationist crusade, as the central domestic controversy raging in America, was in full swing, as the America First Committee was having a dramatic effect on the nation, with many leading public figures of all political stripes, vehemently demanding that America stay out of the war, best personified by the organization’s most influential spokesman, famous aviator Charles Lindbergh.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image