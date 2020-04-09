Matt Gaetz get brutally taken down on Fox News for minimizing coronavirus — and costing lives
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received a public rebuke on Fox News for his minimizing of the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Gaetz infamously wore a gas mask to mock the disease.
Just watched a Fox Clip with @RepMattGaetz where I was reminded of this photo, of him mocking people ringing the alarm bells about COVID. It was only about a month ago. It sounds like he wants people to forget it…so please do not retweet pic.twitter.com/az4CUzS4th
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 10, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Gaetz was brutally taken to task on Laura Ingraham’s show by Democratic strategist Chris Hahn, a former advisor to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Watch:
Wow pic.twitter.com/zIrInUEvbu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 10, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: