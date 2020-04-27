McConnell hits Trump for hogging COVID-19 briefings: ‘People are most interested’ in Fauci and Birx

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday suggested that President Donald Trump is not helping the American people with his appearances at coronavirus task force briefings.

McConnell told Fox News Radio that Americans would rather hear from scientists and public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Well, certainly what the American people are most interested in is the advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely,” he said after being asked whether the president should curtail the events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is expected to hold a briefing on Monday in the White House Rose Garden. It was not immediately clear if public health officials would be in attendance.

McConnell: "There probably will be another state and local funding bill. We need to make sure that we achieve something that will go beyond just sending out money." — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) April 27, 2020

McConnell asked on Guy Benson show on whether WH shud shorten briefings: "Well, certainly what the American people are most interested in is the advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely."

h/t @feliciasonmez — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) April 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT