Meghan McCain nails Trump after he attempts to honor former prisoners of war

Published

7 mins ago

on

This Thursday, President Trump fired off a tweet commemorating National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, writing, “we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!”

The post was noticed by Meghan McCain, who is a talk show host and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, who Trump disparaged in past comments regarding his being taken prisoner during the Vietnam war.

“Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured – while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer…. No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one,” she wrote in a tweet highlighting Trump’s words.

McCain is referring to comments Trump made in 2015 where he said John McCain “is not a war hero.”

“He was a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

