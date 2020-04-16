Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Cohen will be released early from prison as COVID-19 precaution: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to release President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen from prison early, as part of efforts to reduce the inmate population and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, NY, where 14 inmates and seven staff members at the complex have tested positive for the virus,” reported Kara Scannell. “Cohen was scheduled for release in November 2021, but he will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, the people said. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of bank fraud, tax evasion, and false statements stemming from the hush payment he helped facilitate to porn star Stormy Daniels about her affair with Trump. He also made false statements to Congress about Trump’s plans to build a residential tower in Moscow.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down how Boris Johnson and Trump are failing on coronavirus — and offers a solution

Published

36 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor broke down the latest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Outbreaks in the world are number five, Germany. Number four, France. Number three is Italy. Number two is Spain, and number one, of course, is the United States," Maddow reported.

"But our epidemic is so huge, at this point, our epidemic is larger than all the other top five countries combined. The United States as of tonight stands at 667,000 known cases of coronavirus, more than 32,000 of our fellow Americans have now died from coronavirus," she noted.

She also reported on the COVID-19 virus in the United Kingdom.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN vice president blasts Trump’s 2020 campaign as ‘truly pathetic’ for misleading voters on Twitter

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign was called out on Thursday for how they edited a video shared on Twitter.

The sixteen-second clip of CNN featured Dr. Sanjay Gutpa and Anderson Copper discussing coronavirus.

Matt Dornic, CNN's vice president for communications and digital partnerships, fact-checked the video.

"This video was selectively edited to misrepresent an entire conversation about the severity of coronavirus," Dornic said. "The remark you’ve pulled out of context was actually to encourage viewers to get a flu shot."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mark Meadows has ‘gone from yelling to crying’ in front of Jared Kushner: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, a new report from The New York Times detailed how Mark Meadows, who was a staunch ally of President Donald Trump in Congress within the House Freedom Caucus, has been "overwhelmed" by the stress of serving as White House chief of staff — and that he has been prone to break down in tears.

ABC News goes into more detail about Meadows' outbursts, and how the job is taking its toll on him.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image