Michael Cohen will be released early from prison as COVID-19 precaution: report

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to release President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen from prison early, as part of efforts to reduce the inmate population and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, NY, where 14 inmates and seven staff members at the complex have tested positive for the virus,” reported Kara Scannell. “Cohen was scheduled for release in November 2021, but he will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, the people said. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.”

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of bank fraud, tax evasion, and false statements stemming from the hush payment he helped facilitate to porn star Stormy Daniels about her affair with Trump. He also made false statements to Congress about Trump’s plans to build a residential tower in Moscow.