Michelle Obama book tour documentary hits Netflix
Michelle Obama will star in a new documentary out next week which follows the former first lady’s global book tour for her smash-hit memoir, Netflix said Monday.
“Becoming,” out May 6, is the Obamas’ latest collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s “American Factory,” which won the best documentary Oscar in February.
The movie “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” tweeted Obama following the surprise announcement Monday.
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film.”
The book of the same name by Obama — America’s first African American first lady and wife of the first black US president — became a publishing sensation upon its release in 2018, selling more than two million copies in North America in two weeks.
Obama toured 34 cities over several months to promote the book accompanied by cinematographer Nadia Hallgren, who makes her feature directorial debut with the “rare and up-close” documentary.
The film chronicles Obama’s “current experience — where she is in this moment and the way she’s reflecting on the entirety of her life, not just her years in the White House,” said Hallgren.
The producers said the movie is a “portrait of a moment in time told through Mrs Obama’s story.”
Obama added: “I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic.”
“It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made.”
The first offering from the former first couple’s Higher Ground Productions company, “American Factory,” told the story of a manufacturing plant in the US Midwest reopened by a Chinese billionaire.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Like a junkie needs a fix’: Trump mocked after White House cancels coronavirus briefing then quickly adds it back
President Donald Trump hasn't held a coronavirus task force briefing since Friday, when he abruptly ended it after 21 minutes and took no questions – clearly not wanting to have to answer for his dangerous disinfectant "injection" remarks.
The President's daily schedule for Monday, released Sunday, included a coronavirus task force briefing which the White House subsequently canceled Monday morning.
Breaking Banner
Trump demands an ‘alternative’ to Fox News as he rages at the network for trying to ‘become politically correct’
President Donald Trump demanded an "alternative" to Fox News over the weekend as he accused the right-leaning network of disseminating Democratic talking points "without hesitation or research."
This article was originally published at Salon
The president publicly called out some of his favorite targets at the conservative cable channel, including former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., who is on the board of Fox News' parent company. The president smeared the former GOP vice presidential nominee as a "RINO," or Republican in name only.
Breaking Banner
Trump desperately tries to gaslight America as he faces humiliation from Lysol-gate
It's gone mainstream in recent years, but the word "gaslighting" used to be an esoteric term from the world of psychology and domestic abuse counseling. The word refers to the 1944 film "Gaslight," in which Ingrid Bergman plays a woman whose husband tries to drive her insane by hiding her belongings and otherwise manipulating her environment, and telling her that the changes she perceives are all in her head. Experts in domestic violence developed the term to describe the way that abusers in real life try to manipulate victims. The gaslighter works by denying reality, often when the facts are plain as day, with such conviction and repetition that the victim starts to question themselves and the evidence of their own senses.