Michigan man assaults passerby who made fun of him for wearing coronavirus mask made from thong underwear

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported police in Michigan are looking for a 47-year-old man accused of assaulting a passerby who had made fun of him for wearing a coronavirus mask made out of thong underwear.

“According to The Battle Creek Enquirer, the 57-year-old victim told police he was in his home on Monday evening when the suspect approached him wearing thong underwear over his face. The victim allegedly told the suspect that the makeshift mask looked like the thongs laying around his own home.”

“The suspect left, only to return about 45 minutes later and hit the victim on the side of his head, police said. The two men allegedly wrestled before the victim fell to the floor and was kicked in the ribs,” continued the report.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Thong coronavirus masks are not at all uncommon as the crisis has unfolded, with numerous examples posted on social media sites.