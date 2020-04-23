Quantcast
Mike Pence praises lockdown protesters on Rush Limbaugh's show: 'They play an important role in moving our nation forward'

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday appeared on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, where he offered supportive comments to those who have been protesting against coronavirus restrictions.

“I want to promise you and every one of your listeners who shares that view that there’s no one in America that wants to reopen this country more than President Donald Trump and that was the reason why one week ago today the president directed a White House coronavirus task force to lay out guidelines for opening up America again,” Pence said.

“And it it’s all reflective of the president’s sense that America works when America is working, and the American people who are coming out and giving voice to and expressing that sentiment to their governors we believe play an important role in moving our nation forward.”

Listen to audio below:


