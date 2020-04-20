‘Minority report union-busting’ tactics at Whole Foods decried following reporting on company’s labor activism heat map

Business Insider‘s Hayley Peterson on Monday broke the “legitimately explosive news” of the heat map and scoring system being used at the company’s 510 stores nationwide.

According to Peterson’s reporting:

The stores’ individual risk scores are calculated from more than two dozen metrics, including employee “loyalty,” turnover, and racial diversity; “tipline” calls to human resources; proximity to a union office; and violations recorded by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The map also tracks local economic and demographic factors such as the unemployment rate in a store’s location and the percentage of families in the area living below the poverty line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whole Foods and Amazon have resisted unionization efforts even as the coronavirus pandemic has amped up worker frustrations and led to strikes and actions around the country. Workers are increasingly fed up with inadequate safety standards and access to protective equipment at the essential grocery stores and retail distribution centers.

As Common Dreams reported on April 15, Whole Foods and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has already made $24 billion in 2020 as the pandemic rages around the country and the world.



Progressives reacted to the news of the heat map with outrage, with Vice reporter Ashwin Rodrigues referring to the tactic as “minority report union busting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Ben Norton on Twitter echoed the apocalyptic fiction theme.

“We are living in a real-life dystopia,” said Norton, adding, “This is some evil science fiction shit.”

