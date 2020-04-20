‘Minority report union-busting’ tactics at Whole Foods decried following reporting on company’s labor activism heat map
The company, which is owned by Amazon, uses factors like race, turnover, and “loyalty” to determine each store’s score.
Progressives on Monday criticized Whole Foods, the grocery chain owned by Amazon, for using a heat map to track potential union activity at its stores across the U.S.—relying on data around racial diversity, “loyalty,” and labor complaints as indicators that affect how the corporation scores the sites.
“This is infuriating but it’s also a testament to the urgency and importance of essential workers unionizing,” tweeted The Atlantic‘s Adam Serwer.
Union-busting but make it high tech https://t.co/uvIiZAUBJc
— Tonya Riley (@TonyaJoRiley) April 20, 2020
Business Insider‘s Hayley Peterson on Monday broke the “legitimately explosive news” of the heat map and scoring system being used at the company’s 510 stores nationwide.
According to Peterson’s reporting:
The stores’ individual risk scores are calculated from more than two dozen metrics, including employee “loyalty,” turnover, and racial diversity; “tipline” calls to human resources; proximity to a union office; and violations recorded by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The map also tracks local economic and demographic factors such as the unemployment rate in a store’s location and the percentage of families in the area living below the poverty line.
Whole Foods and Amazon have resisted unionization efforts even as the coronavirus pandemic has amped up worker frustrations and led to strikes and actions around the country. Workers are increasingly fed up with inadequate safety standards and access to protective equipment at the essential grocery stores and retail distribution centers.
As Common Dreams reported on April 15, Whole Foods and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has already made $24 billion in 2020 as the pandemic rages around the country and the world.
Progressives reacted to the news of the heat map with outrage, with Vice reporter Ashwin Rodrigues referring to the tactic as “minority report union busting.”
Journalist Ben Norton on Twitter echoed the apocalyptic fiction theme.
“We are living in a real-life dystopia,” said Norton, adding, “This is some evil science fiction shit.”
Breaking Banner
Evangelicals who gave Trump a pass on morality now share the consequences of his coronavirus response: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Dispatch this Monday, David French writes that Albert Mohler, the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary -- a man who he respects deeply -- declared amid a coronavirus-devastated economy that he'd support President Trump in 2020 and every Republican candidate to come thereafter.
While Mohler had initially declined to support Trump over questions about his "moral character," previously saying that if he were to support, much less endorse Donald Trump for president, he "would actually have to go back and apologize to former President Bill Clinton" for all the critiques he leveled at him for his sexual improprieties.
Breaking Banner
LA County study suggests coronavirus infection rate is up to 55 times higher than official count: report
Los Angeles County released a new study on Monday that suggests COVID-19 coronavirus has spread far further in southern California than the official count.
The study, conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
"Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8% to 5.6% of the county's adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection. That estimate is 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the county by the time of the study in early April," the county said in a press release announcing the results.
Breaking Banner
GOP senator tries to distract voters from her stock scandal by boasting about her work for Trump
The budding political career of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), a wealthy businesswoman appointed to Georgia's vacant Senate seat, was critically wounded following reports she made suspicious stock trades in industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic while receiving classified briefings on the virus unavailable to the public.
Since the news has emerged, Loeffler has struggled to protect her image. She has claimed that it is "socialist" to criticize her finances. She has also announced she is liquidating her stock portfolio, but this has rung hollow to some observers given that she still plans to reinvest the money she made off it. Now, a GOP group has been set up to anonymously attack Loeffler in favor of Rep. Doug Collins, who is challenging her in the open Senate primary.