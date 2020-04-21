Mitch McConnell announces a deal has been reached on coronavirus funding bill

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that Congress has reached a $320 billion deal to increase funding for the embattled Paycheck Protection Program, the small business loan program enacted in the coronavirus stimulus bill that has been plagued by delays and shortages.

In a significant win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), McConnell is allowing new funding for hospitals and coronavirus testing into the bill, which was a demand House Democrats put in place to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Senate floor, @senatemajldr announces deal on bill to provide $320-billion in additional funding for Paycheck Protestion Program. At Democrats insistence, also includes new funding for hospitals, health care and Coronavirus testing. Senate to approve by Unanimous Consent. pic.twitter.com/3gtD2yNWPP — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 21, 2020

The Senate *might* approve half a trillion dollars in new funding for the PPP, hospitals and testing in a few minutes. It is gobs of money that is moving VERY fast compared with normal times but too slowly for many people during coronavirus. — Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) April 21, 2020

This bill is separate from the next round of stimulus, dubbed “CARES 2.”