America has descended into coronavirus chaos because there is madness and incoherence at the top

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

As we all know, Donald J. Trump sees the entire world as one big television show—about him. Everything is weighed against the success of his former NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” and frankly, as far as Trump’s concerned, the world just isn’t measuring up.

Nearly 2.5 million afflicted globally, and 170,000 deaths? Nearly 750,000 sick in the United States and more than 42,000 dead? Faulty lines of supply and insufficient testing? No, no, no. Ignore or deny them. This is not the scenario—or the numbers—Trump had in mind.

Avoiding the tragic truth, shifting blame and lying, he instead brags about the ratings for the daily press briefings of his coronavirus task force. He refuses to believe or understand that the Nielsen points are not so much for him as they are because viewers are desperate for information about the pandemic. They want to know what to do and when it will end and they want to hear from the top medical experts who too often are ridiculously forced to stand silently on the dais behind Trump as he bloviates for most of the sessions, each usually more than two hours long.

Mitch McConnell announces a deal has been reached on coronavirus funding bill

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that Congress has reached a $320 billion deal to increase funding for the embattled Paycheck Protection Program, the small business loan program enacted in the coronavirus stimulus bill that has been plagued by delays and shortages.

In a significant win for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), McConnell is allowing new funding for hospitals and coronavirus testing into the bill, which was a demand House Democrats put in place to move forward.

On the Senate floor, @senatemajldr announces deal on bill to provide $320-billion in additional funding for Paycheck Protestion Program. At Democrats insistence, also includes new funding for hospitals, health care and Coronavirus testing. Senate to approve by Unanimous Consent. pic.twitter.com/3gtD2yNWPP

States smuggle COVID-19 medical supplies to avoid federal seizures as House probes Jared Kushner

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

States have been forced to resort to smuggling shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) after federal officials seized supplies ordered by hospitals without informing officials.

This article was originally published at Salon

Governors have long complained that the Trump administration has left them to bid against each other on the open market for critical supplies for health workers. However, numerous officials recently claimed that the federal government had seized supplies ordered by the states. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, told CNN that the state bought 500 ventilators before they were "swept up" by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said the Trump administration "confiscated" its order of 3 million masks.

