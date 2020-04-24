Mitch McConnell just wants to watch it all burn
Some men just want to watch the world burn. That’s the only explanation for Mitch McConnell suggesting that instead of expanding federal aid to states, that they be allowed to file for bankruptcy.First, let’s provide some context. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, state tax revenue is down, way down. Due to the coronavirus pandemic state spending is up, way up. Turns out it’s not entirely cost effective to bid against other states and the federal government for life-saving medical equipment. Who knew? States like New Jersey and New York have thus far taken the brunt of the COVID-19 damage and w…
‘IT WAS ON NATIONAL TV’: Internet blows up on Trump for lying that his disinfectant proposal was ‘sarcasm’
A brief appearance on TV by Donald Trump during a Friday signing ceremony turned into a deluge of criticism on Twitter after the president claimed his comments on Thursday about using light and disinfectants to treat victims of the coronavirus was merely him responding sarcastically to a reporter's question.
The brief exchange, which CNN's Anderson Cooper called blatant lying by the president, infuriated Twitter users who called out the president.
WATCH: Trump says he was being ‘sarcastic’ when he suggested testing an ‘injection’ of disinfectant to cure coronavirus
President Donald Trump was challenged Friday on his stunning – and stunningly dangerous – comments suggesting doctors test injecting disinfectant into the human body to try to cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the new novel coronavirus.
“Nah, I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen,” Trump claimed, responding to a reporter who asked him to explain his remarks that lit up on social media.
Commentary
