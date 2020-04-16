Mitt Romney is the only Senate Republican not invited to join Trump’s economic reopening task force: report

President Trump is trying to assemble another group tasked with advising him on reopening the economy, and this time he’s turning to members of Congress, POLITICO reports.

“The Trump administration is inviting a bipartisan crew of lawmakers to participate in a task force to address the central question of when the country should return to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” writes POLITICO’s Marianne Levine, Sarah Ferris and Melanie Zanona.

But there’s at least one congressman that Trump intends to ignore, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus.

“The White House announces that all Senate Republicans except Mitt Romney—who voted to impeach Trump on one of two counts in February—have ben invited to join a bipartisan task force on reopening the economy,” she tweeted this Thursday.