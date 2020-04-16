Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitt Romney is the only Senate Republican not invited to join Trump’s economic reopening task force: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump is trying to assemble another group tasked with advising him on reopening the economy, and this time he’s turning to members of Congress, POLITICO reports.

“The Trump administration is inviting a bipartisan crew of lawmakers to participate in a task force to address the central question of when the country should return to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” writes POLITICO’s Marianne Levine, Sarah Ferris and Melanie Zanona.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s at least one congressman that Trump intends to ignore, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus.

“The White House announces that all Senate Republicans except Mitt Romney—who voted to impeach Trump on one of two counts in February—have ben invited to join a bipartisan task force on reopening the economy,” she tweeted this Thursday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney is the only Senate Republican not invited to join Trump’s economic reopening task force: report

Published

1 min ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Trump is trying to assemble another group tasked with advising him on reopening the economy, and this time he's turning to members of Congress, POLITICO reports.

"The Trump administration is inviting a bipartisan crew of lawmakers to participate in a task force to address the central question of when the country should return to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," writes POLITICO's Marianne Levine, Sarah Ferris and Melanie Zanona.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

All 12 of Roger Stone’s jurors say they feel their safety is threatened by right-wing rage over conviction

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN reported that all of the jurors who served in the trial of President Donald Trump's friend and former campaign adviser Roger Stone have issued anonymized statements saying that they fear for their personal safety, and that they need their identities protected.

"The jurors are fighting in court to keep private forms they filled out before the trial. They and other prospective jurors had written to the court answers about their employment history and other personal details, so that the attorneys and the judge could vet the jury for bias. A right-wing conspiracy theorist and writer is asking to release the questionnaires now publicly," reported Katelyn Polantz. "The jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart, wrote that she still feels unsafe after the President tweeted about her around Stone's sentencing date. Hart and another juror, Seth Cousins, who identified themselves to the media after the trial, said they've received threatening letters and postcards in the mail from strangers — a veiled threat that implies their home addresses are known."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump tells governors to ‘call your own shots’ on re-opening — in massive reversal of previous stance

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump backed down on his claim that he was in charge of the re-opening of America during a Thursday conference call with the nation's 50 governors.

"President Trump told governors that some could begin reopening their states by May 1 or earlier if they wanted to, but backed down from his confrontation with them by making it clear that he would not seek to impose his will on when they reopen businesses, schools and everyday life," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image