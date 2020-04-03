Quantcast
‘Modern piracy’: Germany accuses Trump of stealing N95 masks it ordered from factory in China

Published

41 mins ago

on

The German government is accusing the U.S. government of stealing N95 masks that it had ordered from a factory based in China that’s run by American company 3M.

The Guardian reports that the German government claims that “200,000 N95 masks made by the manufacturer 3M were diverted to the U.S. as they were being transferred between planes in Thailand.”

Andreas Geisel, the interior minister for Berlin state, said that the American seizure of masks that were set to go to Germany was “an act of modern piracy” and warned that continuing to take such actions could create chaos across the globe.

“This is no way to treat trans-Atlantic partners,” Geisel said. “Even in times of global crisis there should be no wild west methods.”

Germany isn’t the only country that has been hit by Trump’s efforts to hoard masks for the United States.

Politico reports that 3M this week said “it has received a request from the Trump administration to stop exporting N95 respirators to Canada and Latin America as demand grows in the U.S.,” which prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call out the president for hurting both Canada and the United States with his actions.

“These are things that Americans rely on and it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back-and-forth trade of essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border,” Trudeau said.

Breaking Banner

Arkansas church vows to continue services: ‘Jesus died with COVID-19 so that you didn’t have to bear it’

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

An Arkansas church intends to hold church services despite recommendations from state officials to limit gatherings as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

Awaken Church, in Jonesboro, vowed in a Facebook post to continue holding services in defiance of a Health Department directive banning gatherings of 10 or more, and after churches in other parts of the country were the source of community outbreaks, reported Newsweek.

2020 Election

Trump’s path to re-election ‘smashed to splinters’ as his only achievement is swallowed up by the pandemic: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

In a piece for Politico, Ben White writes that Donald Trump was going into November's election with only one achievement under his belt -- a healthy economy -- and now he has nothing left to run if he wants to be re-elected.

With all of the gains made in the stock market long gone due to the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of oil prices, White claims that the president's campaign strategy lies in tatters.

"The fundamental pillars of Donald Trump’s presidency — a hot economy, strong job growth and a rocking stock market — are all being smashed to splinters by the ravaging coronavirus, which has shuttered much of the nation and now officially ended a streak of 113 months of job gains dating back to the end of the Great Recession a decade ago," he wrote before noting the explosion of unemployment claims -- over ten million so far -- that has the country reeling.

Breaking Banner

Strong signs that judges will increasingly decide how 2020 elections are run during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The jaw-dropping conclusion of a federal court hearing on April 1 about Wisconsin’s statewide elections on April 7 was no April Fools’ joke. U.S. District Judge William Conley said the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature had failed to put their citizenry’s health first by not postponing the statewide election in a pandemic.

“There’s a hurricane coming!” Conley fumed from the bench, interrupting Douglas M. Poland, a lawyer representing the Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and four citizens who sued the state. “You can’t even give me a case where a federal judge stopped a state from stupidly holding an election when most of the voters were not going to go to the polls because there’s a hurricane coming!”

